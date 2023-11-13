Report: Matthew Stafford expected to start for Rams v Seahawks Sunday

In Week 1 Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams marched up and down the field, handily defeating the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 and ruining a beautiful home opener at Lumen Field. Since then, however, the fortunes of the two teams have changed, with the Rams going 2-6 in their last eight games, while the Seahawks have posted a 6-2 record since Week 2.

In Week 11 the two teams are set to face off once again, this time at SoFi Stadium, and according to head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles expects to have signal caller Matthew Stafford back under center after missing the Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Sean McVay said he's expecting QB Matthew Stafford to play Sunday against the Seahawks. McVay said Stafford was able to throw the ball during individual drills during practice today. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) November 13, 2023

This, of course, will not be the first time the Seahawks face off with the Rams quarterback dealing with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, but since this game is at SoFi rather than at Lumen, hopefully the outcome will be different for the Hawks this time around.

In any case, best of luck to Stafford and the Rams in Week 12 and beyond, but hopefully he and the Los Angeles offense will have some rust to knock off in Week 11.