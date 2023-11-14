This will be a weekly article series throughout the season looking back on what happened for the Seattle Seahawks 40, 30, 20, and 10 years ago this week. We’ve got the long-awaited 2013 debut of Percy Harvin to look at this week. But, before that, an inordinate number of safeties.

40 Years Ago

Sunday, November 20, 1983

Game Log

The 1983 schedule was kind of strange. Seattle played the San Diego Chargers twice in a four-week span and the Los Angeles Raiders twice in three weeks. Now, the Seahawks have their second game against the Denver Broncos in three weeks. At least the games against the Kansas City Chiefs were spread out!

In case you have some short-term memory loss, the first matchup between the Seahawks and Broncos had Steve DeBerg as the starting QB for Denver before an injury forced rookie phenom John Elway back into the lineup. Seattle was expecting to see the wunderkind for the rematch, but Elway came down with the flu. DeBerg was still injured, so the Broncos turned to another rookie QB…Gary Kubiak! And Kubiak certainly made an early impression. After Denver scored first on a 42-yard FG from Rich Karlis, Kubiak threw his first TD pass in the NFL, a 78-yarder to Steve Watson. The Broncos kept their foot on the gas in the 2nd Quarter with a 25-yard FG from Karlis and a 24-yard TD run by Gerald Willhite to pad their lead to 20-0. The Seahawks finally got on the board before halftime when Dave Krieg found Byron Walker for a 50-yard TD pass to put the score at 20-7 at halftime. The Broncos extended their lead to 27-7 in the 3rd Quarter with a 7-yard rushing TD by Kubiak. Seattle scored two consecutive TDs after that – a 1-yard rushing TD from David Hughes and a 17-yard TD catch by Pete Metzelaars from Dave Krieg – to claw within a TD at 27-20. Unfortunately, the 4th Quarter was mostly Broncos highlights, kicked off (literally) with a 21-yard FG and 38-yard FG from Karlis as Denver went ahead 33-20. The Seahawks answered back when Charle Young caught an 11-yard TD from Krieg to pull within a score at 33-27. Then, Dave Krieg took his second safety in as many weeks and Karlis added on a 40-yard FG to put Seattle away 38-27.

Seattle had an astounding 8 (!!!!!!!!) turnovers. Don’t forget that a safety isn’t counted as a turnover, and they had one of those too. Dave Krieg filled up the stat sheet, but not all of them were positive as he was 31/42 for 418 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT, and was sacked 5 times. Curt Warner had 20 carries for 70 yards. David Hughes had 12 yards and a TD on 5 carries. Paul Johns and Steve Largent had big games with 116 yards and 84 yards, respectively, but neither found the end zone. Byron Walker, Charle Young, and Pete Metzelaars each had 1 receiving TD.

The Seahawks defense didn’t do that poorly considering the positions they were put in with all the turnovers. Kenny Easley had 1 INT and 1.0 sack. Jacob Green also had 1.0 sack in a losing effort.

30 Years Ago

Sunday, November 14, 1993

Game Log

Hey, look who’s on the opposing sidelines for the Cleveland Browns…it’s Bill Belichick! Seattle’s defense got on the board first when Robert Blackmon returned a fumble 5 yards for a TD and the 7-0 lead. Just looking at the Browns score, you know there had to be a safety, and that came when Anthony Pleasant tackled Rick Mirer in the end zone…how unpleasant! The Browns made it a baseball score of 7-5 before halftime when Matt Stover kicked a 25-yard FG. Good thing the 2nd half went all the Seahawks way. John L. Williams got it started in the 3rd Quarter with a 23-yard TD catch from Rick Mirer for the 14-5 lead. John Kasay kicked two 4th Quarter FGs from 42 and 47 yards to put Seattle up 20-5. So, looking at that score, you know that the Seahawks needed to get a safety of their own! Antonio Edwards tackled Todd Philcox in the endzone for the 2 points as Seattle won 22-5.

If you think 22-5 is a weird final score, you’re right since it’s only happened twice in NFL history. Sadly, the Seahawks don’t own this Scorigami, because the Los Angeles Rams beat the Green Bay Packers 22-5 on December 14, 1975. There’s your random fact that could help in trivia some day!

This game was kind of the opposite of the 1983 game this week as Cleveland had 7 (!!!!!!!) turnovers. Seattle didn’t turn the ball over at all and still didn’t really capitalize to blow out the Browns. Rick Mirer was 11/27 for 114 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT. Chris Warren was the leading rusher for Seattle with 24 carries for 112 yards. John L. Williams was the leading receiver with 6 catches for 60 yards and 1 TD.

When your defense forces 7 turnovers, you can bet there will be plenty of players to call out for the Seahawks. Eugene Robinson comes first with 2 INT and 1 FR. Terry Wooden had 1.0 sack and 1 FR. Antonio Edwards had 1.0 sack, which was the safety. Michael McCrary picked up the final 1.0 sack. Robert Blackmon had 1 FR, which he returned for a TD. Patrick Hunter is the last one to mention here with 2 FR. Good day for the defense!

20 Years Ago

Sunday, November 16, 2003

Game Log

A classic mentor-mentee matchup here with Mike Holmgren vs Steve Mariucci who was in his first season as the head coach of the Detroit Lions. Holmgren had Matt Hasselbeck and Mooch had Joey Harrington. You can see how that turned out.

We’ve got a high-scoring game that’s oddly front-loaded with all of the points coming in the 1st half. Seattle got the ball first and wasted no time driving down the field for a 4-yard rushing TD from Hasselbeck to go ahead 7-0. The Seahawks defense forced a punt to give the ball back to the offense. Again, they drove right down the field finishing this time with a 1-yard rushing TD by Shaun Alexander to take the 14-0 lead. Detroit answered back on the first play of the ensuing drive when Joey Harrington threw a 72-yard TD pass to Scotty Anderson to pull closer at 14-7. The Seahawks got the ball and once again drove down the field. Then things got a little weird. Facing 3rd and 7 from the Lions 11 yard line, Hasselbeck scrambled up the middle for 8 yards, was hit, and fumbled the ball into endzone where it was recovered for a TD by Koren Robinson to put Seattle up 21-7. After three straight punts, Seattle took over in Lions territory. Hasselbeck found Bobby Engram for a 34-yard TD on the first play of the drive as the Seahawks widened the lead to 28-7. Seattle’s defense forced a punt on the next drive and Bobby Engram made the Lions pay with an 83-yard punt return TD to extend the Seahawks lead even further to 35-7. The Lions scored just before halftime when Joey Harrington threw a 15-yard TD pass to Az-Zahir Hakim to put the score at 35-14. And that’s where it would stay. The 2nd half featured a crap-ton of punts, and two Seahawks interceptions in their own end zone – one each by Shawn Springs and Reggie Tongue.

Matt Hasselbeck was 21/28 for 207 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT. He added 15 yards and 1 TD on 3 carries. Shaun Alexander had 20 carries for 110 yards and 1 TD. Bobby Engram had 3 catches for 59 yards and 1 TD. Darrell Jackson had 4 catches for 56 yards. Koren Robinson added 3 catches for 32 yards and 1 FR in the endzone for a TD.

Reggie Tongue had 1 INT and 1 FR. Shawn Springs had 1 INT. Chad Brown had 1.0 in the relatively stress-free victory.

10 Years Ago

Sunday, November 17, 2013

Game Log

The splashiest Seahawks transaction of the 2013 offseason was, without a doubt, the trade for Percy Harvin. He was expected to add a dynamic weapon that would complement the rest of the team to make the offense truly unstoppable. And then, he needed surgery on his hip in training camp which caused him to miss the first 10 games of the season. Of course, he would make his much-anticipated return in a game against his former team, the Minnesota Vikings. More on him later.

Minnesota got the ball first, and Seattle’s defense made its presence known early with a 3rd down strip sack of Christian Ponder by who else but Cliff Avril. Clinton McDonald recovered the ball and Seattle’s offense took over at the Minnesota 33 yard line. After gaining some yards and then losing them on a fumble that the Seahawks pounced on, Stephen Hauschka kicked a 50-yard FG to give Seattle a 3-0 lead. The Vikings drove down inside the Seahawks red zone before stalling and tying the game at 3-3 with a 32-yard FG from future Seahawks Legend Blair Walsh. Both teams punted on their next drive and Seattle got the ball with about 2:00 left in the 1st Quarter. Following explosive passes from Russell Wilson of 44 yards to Doug Baldwin and 27 yards to Ricardo Lockette, Marshawn Lynch scored a 4-yard rushing TD as Seattle took a 10-3 lead. That wouldn’t hold because the Vikings scored on a 38-yard TD pass from Christian Ponder to Jarius Wright on the next drive to tie the score at 10-10. The Seahawks answered right back with a 5-minute scoring drive featuring a juggling 17-yard catch by Percy Harvin and a 1-yard TD plunge by Marshawn Lynch. Minnesota went on a scoring drive of their own, but only managed 3 points on a 45-yard FG by Walsh. Percy Harvin was at it again on the following kickoff as he broke off a huge 58-yard return into Minnesota territory. Seattle drove the rest of the way to the end zone, finished off by a Doug Baldwin 19-yard TD catch from Russell Wilson to go up 23-14 at halftime.

The 2nd half started with 5 straight punts and Minnesota took the ball just after the start of the 4th Quarter. They wouldn’t keep it for long as a Ponder pass was intercepted by Bobby Wagner and returned to the Minnesota 27 yard line where he was tackled by former Seahawks Legend John Carlson. Two plays later, Russ found Marshawn Lynch for a 6-yard TD pass to extend the Seahawks lead to a comfortable 3 scores at 31-13. That lead got even more comfortable on the next Vikings drive when Walter Thurmond picked off Ponder and returned it 29 yards for a TD and the 38-13 lead. Minnesota saw enough of Ponder and brought in Matt Cassell at QB. Cassell did his best Ponder impression and threw an INT to Clinton McDonald. The backups were in for the Seahawks offense at this point, and they took the foot off the gas a bit, letting Hauschka kick a 26-yard FG for the 41-13 lead. The Vikings drove down the Seattle 10 yard line on the next drive, but turned the ball over on downs. Seattle punted the ball back to Minnesota who scored a meaningless TD on a 21-yard pass from Matt Cassel to Jarius Wright to put the score at 41-20. Robert Turbin iced the game with a first down and former Viking Tarvaris Jackson got to finish the game in the victory formation.

Russell Wilson was 13/18 for 230 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT. Marshawn Lynch had 17 carries for 54 yards and 2 TDs to go along with 2 catches for 9 yards and 1 receiving TD. Zach Miller had 4 catches for 69 nice yards to lead Seattle. Doug Baldwin wasn’t far behind with 63 yards and 1 TD on 2 catches.

Bobby Wagner had 9 tackles, 1 INT, and 1.0 sack. Clinton McDonald had 1 INT and 1 FR. Walter Thurmond had 1 INT which he returned for a TD. Cliff Avril the strip-sack master had 1.0 sack and 1 FF in the dominating win.