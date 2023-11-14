In Today’s Links: do the Seattle Seahawks need to draft a QB in 2024?; Pete Carroll presser breakdowns and injury reports; mid-season grades and more! Happy Tuesday.

Seahawks News

This is where Seahawks must improve to become great - Seaside Joe

Seahawks blew the middle of the game against Washington, can they start taking advantage? Seaside Joe 1716

Seahawks find their way to 6-3 despite flaws and inconsistency - WTOP News

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The season is far enough along to just accept this is the way it’s going to be for the Seattle Seahawks. They are the sort of team that…

The Seahawks need to draft a quarterback in 2024 « Seahawks Draft Blog

The Seahawks need to draft a quarterback. They need to find someone who can elevate the team to another level. Delaying and putting this off is pointless. They need to bite the bullet, identify a target (or several targets) and go and get a QB.

The Next Day: Seahawks' Geno Smith shows why he's Carroll's QB - Seattle Sports

Ultimately, how you feel about the Seattle Seahawks’ 29-26 win over Washington is probably guided by how you feel about Geno Smith.

Seahawks Notebook: Carroll on Jason Peters, Dre Jones, injuries - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on veteran O-lineman Jason Peters, D-lineman Dre Jones' usage and more.

The Ageless Jason Peters & Other Takeaways From Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll’s Monday Press Conference - Seahawks.com

News and notes from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s Monday press conference following his team’s Week 10 win over Washington.

Geno Smith halts slump, lifts Seahawks over Commanders: ‘He was lights out’ - The Athletic

Smith had committed eight turnovers in his last four games and was booed by some entering halftime Sunday, but teammates never lost faith.

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'Almost Perfect' vs. Washington Commanders - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks were boosted to victory over the Washington Commanders by a resurgent performance from quarterback Geno Smith.

NFC West News

4 overreactions: The 49ers proved they’re the best team in the NFL - Niners Nation

The narrative changed in a hurry after a San Francisco 49ers rocking chair victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars

How Steve Wilks Revived the 49ers Defense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how Steve Wilks revived the San Francisco 49ers defense.

Arizona Cardinals Coaches, Teammates Praise Kyler Murray in Return - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals sure are glad to have Kyler Murray back in the mix.

Red Rain Podcast: ARZ 25 ATL 23 Very Murray Return for Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

What a fantastic return for Kyler Murray and for the manner in which the Cardinals earned their second win of the 2023 season. Here’s an analysis of yesterday’s performance of all three phases...

Rams fail in attempt to claim cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly off waivers - Turf Show Times

Per report, the Rams tried to add Kyu Blu Kelly after waived by Seahawks, will they add Jack Jones?

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford Expected To Start vs. Seattle Seahawks - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is projected to make his return to the lineup after missing one game.

Around The NFL

On-field mic caught 1 Jaguars player making awkward admission - Larry Brown Sports

One Jacksonville Jaguars player was caught making an embarrassing admission during play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

AFC and NFC playoff races are comically discrepant - Yahoo Sports

The AFC is home to a robust collection of playoff-caliber teams with a handful of franchise quarterbacks vying for the postseason, while the NFC … doesn’t have anything close to that.

C.J. Stroud is putting in extra time to get himself, and his teammates, ready for each defense - NBC Sports

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has had a great rookie year, and the Texans are now knocking off elite teams.

Fire Bill Belichick? Bench Mac Jones? What's next for Patriots - ESPN

The 2-8 Patriots have the worst record in the AFC, are on pace for a top-three draft pick and are five seasons removed from their last playoff victory.

Judging biggest overreactions for NFL Week 10 - ESPN+

Is the NFC's top quarterback ... Dak Prescott? Could all four AFC North teams make the playoffs? We decided which Week 10 takeaways are overreactions.

Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 10 games - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 10 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Which team can maximize the 2024 NFL Draft’s No.1 pick: Bears, Giants or Patriots? Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

Plus, risers and fallers in the AFC North, a different kind of MVP race, the Vikings' overlooked asset and more

NFL Week 10 grades: Raiders earn 'B+' for Sunday night win over Jets, Browns get an 'A' for stunning Ravens - CBSSports.com

Here are the grades for every team that played in Week 10

NFL Week 10 Highlights: Notable grades from Sunday's games | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and San Francisco 49ers edge defender Nick Bosa were among the standouts from Week 10 NFL action on Sunday.