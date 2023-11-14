Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s another week of Seahawks Reacts! That confidence polling took a big hit last week, but let’s see if even a narrow win over the Washington Commanders provides the slightest bit of optimism on the horizon?

Next up is predicting the Seahawks’ big road trip against the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle’s playoff hopes would be really strong if they improved to 7-3, but it’s the Rams, so the biggest shock is if Seattle easily won. Seattle’s only 9+ point win over the Rams under Sean McVay was 20-9 in the 2020 season in what was the de facto NFC West title. If you’re going Seahawks by 9+ points... bless your heart.

Lastly, Seattle sits at 6-3 but have a gauntlet of an upcoming schedule. Will the Seahawks end the regular season above .500? Note that I didn’t say “will the Seahawks make the playoffs?” because I’ve asked that question already, and there’s a non-zero chance that 8-9 gets you into the postseason on the NFC side. Can you find three wins out of the final eight games listed here?

at Los Angeles Rams (3-6)

vs. San Francisco 49ers (6-3)

at Dallas Cowboys (6-3)

at San Francisco 49ers (6-3)

vs. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

at Tennessee Titans (3-6)

vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3)

at Arizona Cardinals (2-8)

Check back in later this week for the full results.