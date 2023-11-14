Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 115: Michael Bumpus

The former NFL WR and current analyst sits down in the Lounge to chop up the Seahawks’ close win over the Commanders, and whether Geno Smith and the offense have turned the corner (6:56). Also, is Seattle’s defense good enough (27:46)? How likely is it that they beat the Rams on Sunday (35:20)? And what can we expect from this team moving forward (44:20)?

