Seattle Seahawks 2012 first-round draft pick Bruce Irvin has been a free agent throughout the offseason and into the regular season, but he’s not finished with football just yet.

The veteran pass rusher has signed with the Detroit Lions, where he’ll initially be on the team’s practice squad.

Veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin is signing with the #Lions, per his agent Daniela Salazar.



Irvin will start out on the practice squad. He has 55.5 career sacks. pic.twitter.com/wJRSQcmLaW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 14, 2023

Believe it or not, the Lions’ pass rush hasn’t been all that great at racking up sacks. Aidan Hutchinson leads the team with 4.5 sacks but the team has just 21 on the season, which is in the bottom-third of the league. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit’s front had no sacks and only Hutchinson and linebacker Alex Anzalone even managed to hit Justin Herbert.

Irvin reunited with the Seahawks in 2022, picking up 3.5 sacks while playing 400 defensive snaps. The majority of Irvin’s 55.5 career sacks actually came with the Raiders, Falcons, and his one season with the Carolina Panthers. At 36 years old, Seattle unsurprisingly opted not to re-sign him, but perhaps he has more left in the tank than what Frank Clark has shown in his return to the Seahawks.

Good luck to Bruce in Detroit, and we’ll see if he’ll get any playing time on a team that’s poised to be a real threat in the NFC playoffs.