DK Metcalf played a huge role in the Seattle Seahawks’ win over the Washington Commanders, and post-game he had an awesome exchange that’s worth watching.

Commanders tight end Logan Thomas met up with DK after the game, telling the star wide receiver that his teenaged son is a fan of Metcalf’s. Without being asked, Metcalf took off his uniform, signed it, and handed it to Thomas before they went to their respective locker rooms.

Want to watch the video? Have a listen, because it’s a part of Inside the NFL on The CW.

"My son's a big fan."



.@dkm14 took the jersey off his back to give to Logan Thomas' son pic.twitter.com/QL4z8YfMAh — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 14, 2023

You love to see it.

Metcalf has developed a bit of a reputation for his history of unnecessary roughness penalties, including a couple of fine-worthy plays this season. As a result, he’s drawn the ire of some Seahawks fans, but he’s still one of the most important players on this offense, as he demonstrated in last Sunday’s win. Then from a human perspective, this is a cool thing to do and I’m sure Logan’s son is ecstatic.

Now the one thing we’re all wondering... Logan Thomas’ son is built just like DK Metcalf?! Does he follow DK’s candy diet, too?