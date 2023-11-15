Where the Seahawks’ 2024 third-round pick from the Broncos currently stands

Remember when it looked like the 2024 third-round pick sent by the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks would be a lock to come via the New Orleans Saints? That was when the Broncos were 1-5 and looking like one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Well the records are significantly tighter now, with Denver sitting at 4-5 while the Saints lead the sorry NFC South at 5-5. Please keep in mind that whichever team finishes with the better record (or a better postseason) will be sending a third-rounder to Seattle as part of a trade that saw the Seahawks drop out of the third round completely, while the Broncos took cornerback Riley Moss at No. 83 overall.

I could have really twisted things some more and asked if the Broncos will finish with a better record than the Seahawks, which would really stir some discussion about “winning” the Russell Wilson trade among some of you, but I’ll leave that be. Denver’s most likely dug themselves too deep a hole in order to make the playoffs, but they can still impact the Seahawks’ season with their games against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, the Saints have a farcical schedule outside of the Lions, so hoping for a collapse to 5-12 is a pipe dream.

At the moment, according to Tankathon, the Seahawks would be picking at No. 83 based on the Saints having the worst record of all the division leaders. If we pretend they’re eliminated in the Wild Card round, that’s where they’d pick in the order. Denver’s native pick sits at No. 75, in case you’re wondering.

Broncos remaining schedule:

vs. Minnesota Vikings (6-4)

vs. Cleveland Browns (6-3)

at Houston Texans (5-4)

at Los Angeles Chargers (5-5)

at Detroit Lions (7-2)

vs. New England Patriots (2-8)

vs. Los Angeles Chargers (4-5)

at Las Vegas Raiders (5-5)

Saints remaining schedule:

at Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

vs. Detroit Lions (7-2)

vs. Carolina Panthers (1-8)

vs. New York Giants (2-8)

at Los Angeles Rams (3-6)

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)

vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

The Broncos having two games against the Vikings and Lions could have implications on the Seahawks’ playoff chances/seeding, so we may actually want Russ and company to win those. Otherwise? If you’re all about the best possible third-round pick, pull for Denver to win this weekend, then for both the Broncos and Saints to lose out.