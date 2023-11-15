In Today’s Links: Seattle Seahawks draft notes, Tyler keeps doing it, grades from Sunday’s big win, some Leonard Williams content, and more! The gauntlet, as it were, approaches. Sunday versus the Rams looms large. Prepare yourselves! Thanks for being here.

#np Letter to Sergei by Virna Lindt

Seahawks News

2024 QB Carousel: Could Seahawks do better than Geno Smith in free agency or trade? - Seaside Joe

Trade, Free Agent, Release options at QB next offseason: Seaside Joe 1717

Tuesday draft notes: Penix, Ewers, Daniels « Seahawks Draft Blog

Notes on three players Seahawks fans should be monitoring…

Bump: How Seahawks' Leonard Williams is impressing right away - Seattle Sports

Leonard Williams is two games into his Seattle Seahawks tenure. Michael Bumpus breaks down why he likes what he's seeing from the D-lineman.

Football 101: How Seahawks' run blocking controlled the game - Seattle Sports

Dave Wyman breaks down the Seattle Seahawks' run blocking in Sunday's 29-26 win over the Washington Commanders in a new Football 101 video.

Seahawks Mailbag: Tyler Lockett Moving Up The Seahawks Record Books, Devon Witherspoon’s Versatility & More - Seahawks.com

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

How ‘Tyler Toe Tap’ Lockett showcases the NFL’s fanciest footwork - The Athletic (Paywalled)

From the highlight-reel touchdowns to the routine third-down conversions, nobody has more "toe-drag swag" than Lockett.

Seattle Seahawks Report Card: Top Performers in Win vs. Washington Commanders - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Fueled by strong outings from a trio of wily veterans, the Seattle Seahawks held off the Washington Commanders to improve to 6-3 on the season. Reporter Corbin Smith dishes out his top five grades and other noteworthy performances from Week 10 at Lumen Field.

NFC West News

49ers news: The Niners made key moves in the lineup and they paid off - Niners Nation

The 49ers debuted some players in key roles again on Sunday.

One Area the 49ers Need to Improve Upon Defensively - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

It was one of the few plays that the Jaguars had success with against the 49ers defense.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Sends Message in Latest Post - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sends a message.

Arizona Cardinals rookies were great in week 10 according to PFF - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals got big contributions from their class of 2023 in the week 10 win.

Sean McVay Reveals 'Mr. Dad' Role During Los Angeles Rams' Week 10 Bye - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay got some time off during the team's Week 10 bye week, but that doesn't mean he wasn't burning the midnight oil.

Around The NFL

Bills make huge change after loss to Broncos - Larry Brown Sports

The Buffalo Bills have made a major change to their coaching staff following their loss to the Denver Broncos

NFL Power Rankings: AFC North is the best division in football, but who will win it? - Yahoo Sports

Who would you pick to win the AFC North?

Mac Jones doesn't know whether he will start in Week 12 - NBC Sports

The Patriots benched their starting quarterback at the end of the loss to the Colts in Germany.

NFL Week 11 Power Rankings 2023: How all 32 teams stack up - ESPN

Which NFL teams make up the top 10? And which games should you circle on the calendar for the rest of the season?

Move the Sticks: MNF recap, evaluating C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Week 11 rookie draft - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Browns, Texans on the rise, plus head coach status check - The Athletic

Who's on shaky ground? This week's Power Rankings are checking on the status of all 32 NFL head coaches.

One thing we learned about each team after Week 10: Deshaun Watson proves his worth, Chase Young impacts 49ers - CBSSports.com

Here's one thing we learned from each team after this week's slate of games

NFL Week 10 best and worst coaching decisions: Panthers’ indecisiveness proves costly - The Athletic

Dan Campbell and Kellen Moore stand out in Lions-Chargers shootout while Kyle Shanahan is a maestro with Christian McCaffrey plan.

Grading all 31 first-round picks after Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Dallas Cowboys interior defender Mazi Smith and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud were among the first-round standouts in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.