The Seattle Seahawks relied heavily upon the right foot of Jason Myers to get past the Washington Commanders, and Myers was up to the task.

Myers made both of his extra points and was 5-for-5 on field goal attempts, including the game-winning 43-yard kick as time expired. For his efforts, he’s earned the nod of NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

That’s our kicker. @JayMy_31 has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/NFXPJd6U2p — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 15, 2023

This is the first time Myers has won the award as a member of the Seahawks; he previously won the AFC honors with the New York Jets back in 2018. Myers’ 17 points scored led all kickers in Week 10.

Myers started out just 9-of-13 on FGs through the first month of the season, which felt ominous given his historical trend of struggling in odd-numbered years. Since then? A perfect 11-of-11 on field gulls field goals, and he has yet to miss an extra point. This is the second time this season that Myers has had a 5-of-5 field goal outing.

Well done, Jason! And well done to rookie long snapper Chris Stoll, because if he doesn’t do his job properly then it’s harder for Jason to do his.