Seahawks designate Abe Lucas to return from injured reserve

The Seattle Seahawks entered the season knowing they would be starting one of the youngest, least experienced offensive lines in recent NFL history, so some growing pains were to be expected. However, what the team likely did not expect was for every single Week 1 starter on the offensive line to miss time, including both of the bookend tackles selected in the 2022 NFL Draft in Charles Cross and Abe Lucas.

Both Cross and Lucas departed the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, though Cross has been on the field since returning after the Week 5 bye. Lucas, however, has remained on injured reserve, but that could be changing in the future, as the Seahawks have announced that Lucas has been designated to return ahead of practice Wednesday.

.@Seahawks T Abraham Lucas was designated to return to practice today. #GoHawks https://t.co/t2Bsez6AUR — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 15, 2023

With the designation to return, Lucas now has the ability to practice with the team, providing the team and medical staff the opportunity to evaluate his recovery while participating in football activities. For the time being Lucas remains on injured reserve, and the team would be required to make an official move to return him to the 53 man roster should they decide that is appropriate at any time during the 21-day practice window that is now open.