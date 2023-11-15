 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks-Rams injury report: Abe Lucas a limited participant in first practice since Week 1

The Seahawks’ starting right tackle is closer to a return.

By Mookie Alexander
Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks starting right tackle Abe Lucas was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday, paving the way for him to practice with the team without currently counting toward the 53-man roster. Lucas, who’s been dealing with a knee issue that has kept him out of action since the 2nd half of the Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams, was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice for the Week 11 rematch in LA.

Pete Carroll indicated that while Lucas is back at practice, this does not guarantee he’ll be ready to make his return to game action on Sunday.

As for the other injury news from practice, it was a rest day for Leonard Williams (who hasn’t had a bye this year, giving him a chance to play 18 regular season games), Jamal Adams, and Jordyn Brooks. Tyler Lockett was a DNP but that seems to be an unofficial rest day, while Colby Parkinson sat out practice with a bicep injury.

Michael Dickson and Damien Lewis were limited with hamstring and back injuries, respectively. The good news is Anthony Bradford is a full participant again after missing consecutive weeks with injury, and Dareke Young’s abdomen issue was not serious enough to keep him out of practice. Tre Brown was also a full go with a toe injury that’s put him on the practice report for a few weeks.

