Seattle Seahawks starting right tackle Abe Lucas was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday, paving the way for him to practice with the team without currently counting toward the 53-man roster. Lucas, who’s been dealing with a knee issue that has kept him out of action since the 2nd half of the Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams, was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice for the Week 11 rematch in LA.

Pete Carroll indicated that while Lucas is back at practice, this does not guarantee he’ll be ready to make his return to game action on Sunday.

Seahawks RT Abe Lucas is back at practice, but Pete Carroll said today it's far from certain that his lingering knee issue is completely behind him. Specifically, Carroll was asked if he's confident Lucas has gotten to the other end of the injury. His full answer: pic.twitter.com/vny26LBpet — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 16, 2023

Jason Peters and Stone Forsythe are ready again to play and start. Lucas hasn't played since week 1 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 15, 2023

As for the other injury news from practice, it was a rest day for Leonard Williams (who hasn’t had a bye this year, giving him a chance to play 18 regular season games), Jamal Adams, and Jordyn Brooks. Tyler Lockett was a DNP but that seems to be an unofficial rest day, while Colby Parkinson sat out practice with a bicep injury.

Michael Dickson and Damien Lewis were limited with hamstring and back injuries, respectively. The good news is Anthony Bradford is a full participant again after missing consecutive weeks with injury, and Dareke Young’s abdomen issue was not serious enough to keep him out of practice. Tre Brown was also a full go with a toe injury that’s put him on the practice report for a few weeks.