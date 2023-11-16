The Seattle Seahawks have five primary offensive threats. The unit as a whole is still figuring things out, largely because they’ve cycled through over 10 offensive linemen. But outside the Baltimore Ravens game, things are starting to re-calibrate into an above-average point-scoring machine.

What makes this group special is how specifically gifted all five of the following players are. It’s about as diverse of a group you could hope to find, and when the offense is humming, it’s cool to watch how these guys are specialized in different ways.

Let’s start with the receivers.

DK Metcalf

6’ 4”, 235 lbs, 0.47% body fat (unconfirmed), not good at high-pointing but pretty good at most everything else.

This season, he’s been Geno Smith’s favorite target on the game-winning drives at the end of multiple games. He’s essentially impossible to outbody. Though his deep ball skills have been utilized a couple times this year, it’s the middle-of-the-field slant-type routes that have won the Seahawks a couple of games this year.

Don’t forget Seahawks fans:



DK Metcalf is that dude.



When we needed him most. He came up BIG. pic.twitter.com/1usCLUQeuG — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SeattleONTap) November 13, 2023

Metcalf’s catch rate is atrocious as always, but this season most of it’s not been his fault. His 28 first downs lead the team, and he’s only got one drop this season while his Yards Before Catch per target sits right at his 2020 Pro Bowl number.

Tyler Lockett

5’10”, 180 lbs maybe, not a square inch of hair left on top but aside from that I don’t think he’s aged a bit.

There’s not much to say about Lockett that hasn’t already been said. After a slow start to the season, he’s continued to do exactly what he’s done for his entire career. While he’s not yet on pace for his 5th consecutive 1,000-yard season, he has 80+ yards in three of his previous five games. He has four touchdowns this year, three of them exquisite.

Name something better than Tyler Lockett toe-drag Touchdowns. I'll wait. pic.twitter.com/q0MRgbZkS1 — Cam (@Camd3n_10) November 13, 2023

He’s the toe-drag master of the NFL, and at 31 years old he remains one of the best route runners and hardest covers in the league.

According to Next Gen Stats, Tyler Lockett leads all NFL WRs with 5.3 yards of separation — Seaside Joe: Daily Seahawks Newsletter (@seasidejoenews) September 19, 2022

Back left corner of the end zone? Nobody better.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

6’0”, 197 lbs, and can change directions mid-air Super Smash Bros. style.

They’re still figuring him out, but you can tell it’s coming. First of all, he’s so good at screens that Seattle can actually call them now. Unfortunately he’s good enough at them that it’s becoming a bit overdone at this point, but his touchdown against Arizona showed that he really is the complete receiver.

JSN in the #Seahawks last three games: 11 catches, 147 yards and 2 touchdowns, including the game-winner on Sunday.



“He could be something really special.” https://t.co/5SwFEzNVV3 pic.twitter.com/Xo1zz8xzub — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 30, 2023

The real reason that touchdown was so great is it demonstrates well his unrookie-like processing. He was able to read the defender in midair and prepare himself for a land-and-go that sprung the game-winning touchdown.

Smith-Njigba’s Yards per Target in the first four games were 2.6, 5.7, and 3.3, and 0.8. His most recent four games are 10.6, and 9 three times. That’s actually a higher average than either Metcalf or Lockett, indicating his efficiency and effectiveness as a receiver is coming on strong.

Get ready for continued growth, because the talent is absolutely there.

Similarly, the pair of running backs are about as diverse as it gets in both skillset and mentality.

Kenneth Walker

Walker’s so shifty he’s shifted himself out of effectiveness much of the time this year. Yes, Walker often refuses to run in a straight line, but when he does he’s super fast.

KENNETH WALKER TOOK OFF pic.twitter.com/mit6Ln1R0P — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) November 12, 2023

I heard from a few analysts this week that some people had forgotten Ken Walker was actually this fast. I don’t know who those people are, but it’s a bit part of his game. He’s not so interested in the three-yard gain if the slightest possibility of 20 is on the table. That may be a problem in the long run (ha ha), but he’s not had a bad season, and it seems like they’re letting him continue to feel things out.

If he does solve a little bit of the consistency issue, he’s among the best home run hitters in the NFL.

Kenneth Walker reached a top speed of 22.09 mph on his 74-yard TD run, the fastest speed reached by a ball carrier this season.@Seahawks | #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/BhFliV18v7 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 23, 2022

Zach Charbonnet

Lurking behind Walker is rookie Zach Charbonnet. I have no idea if he is fast or can break tackles. In fact, we may never know, because while Walker looks for any way to get around contact, Charbonnet tries to find the defender’s sternum and run straight through it.

Zach Charbonnet truck. pic.twitter.com/DjC7sbCWT3 — Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) November 13, 2023

NFL Films beautifully captured #Seahawks rookie RB Zach Charbonnet trucking over the #Panthers defender on Sunday pic.twitter.com/vF6BzgyvhPhttps://t.co/8JzjdPxuJE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 25, 2023

The cool thing about this pair is it’s going to give at least some pause to even the best defenders. Two polar opposite styles of play, requiring people to keep track of whether they need to make a play or make a business decision.

Honorable Mention: Jake Bobo.

He’s not one of the top receiving option but he’s made a name for himself. 6’4” and 207 lbs with a clear ability to catch through contact. He’s big, he’s strong, and it’s fun to get your Bobo on.