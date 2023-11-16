The Open Field: Your Seahawks midseason awards

We’re hitting the backstretch of the 2023 NFL regular season already, and the Seattle Seahawks currently sit in solid position to reach the playoffs. Of course, at 6-3, there are bigger sights set on winning the NFC West for the first time since 2020.

It’s not been a smooth-sailing path to 6-3, if anything it’s been frustrating at times. With a -1 point differential, we’ve seen a lot of close and close-ish wins coupled with some heavy losses against the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams. But there has still been plenty to celebrate, so with that in mind we want your midseason Seahawks awards as we near this gauntlet of a schedule that will make or break the campaign!

These are all open-ended—no polls, so it’s all in the comments section—so you have free choice here on the following categories:

Offensive Player of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Special Teams Player of the Year

Best Win of the Year

Have at it in the comments!