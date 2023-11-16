Our Seattle Seahawks have had quite the year thus far. We’ve talked a lot about it already. No need to drudge ALL of it up right this second. So, with that in mind, let’s simplify things a bit. Offensive line is pretty much the most important position group on an NFL roster. The success of the group, and the continuity found within that group, essentially dictates nearly every element a team must consummate to earn consistent victories in the league. For example, a struggling team with a talented offensive line can buy time for an inconsistent or young QB to find rhythm and even a bit of luck. Right now our talented and audacious squad needs both rhythm and luck, like the understudies at a town hall production of Footloose. Maybe the return of the capable but no doubt sore Abraham Lucas spells a bruised up line and helps Geno finds a bit more of that magic most of us believe he still possesses. Let’s go, Abe! Welcome back.

Seahawks News

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf says he's forgotten Week 1 loss to Rams - The Seattle Times

Almost nothing was memorable about Seattle's season-opening 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10 at Lumen Field. It was a game in which the Seahawks were outscored 23-0 in the second half and outgained for the game 426-180. About the only thing anyone in Seattle was left talking about was an incident late in the game when Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf pushed Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon from behind, then drew a penalty for taunting during the stoppage in play while Witherspoon was being tended to on the field. Metcalf was later fined for the push of Witherspoon and the taunting penalty for a total of almost $22,000.

Russell Wilson is playing well – how should Seahawks fans feel? - Seattle Sports

Time heals all wounds. For Seattle Seahawks fans, has that time come with Russell Wilson, who is turning things around in Denver?

What the Seattle Seahawks' O-line should be when Lucas returns - Seattle Sports

With Abraham Lucas close to returning to action, Brock Huard breaks down how the Seattle Seahawks should shake up their offensive line.

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Talks Being 'Own Worst Enemy' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had a good game statistically against the Washington Commanders, but that doesn't matter to him; he's all about winning.

NFC West News

Brandon Aiyuk is the 49ers' Most Underrated Player - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why Brandon Aiyuk is the San Francisco 49ers' most underrated player.

49ers news: Nick Zakelj placed on the injured reserve with a torn bicep - Niners Nation

The San Francisco 49ers will have to sign another offensive lineman

NFL playoff picture: Rams still have 14% chance to reach postseason - Turf Show Times

Will Rams win a wild card spot by going on a second half run?

Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals Team's Attack Plan, Mindset Following Bye Week - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are behind the proverbial eight ball entering the second half of the season, but that's no reason to be pessimistic.

Cardinals’ edge rushers by committee - Revenge of the Birds

Are the Cardinals good to go at the edge position in 2024?

Kyler Murray on his improved leadership: The light's different now; it's a different energy - NBC Sports

Kyler Murray felt like himself again in his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Arizona Cardinals Release Injury Report vs Houston Texans - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have released their first injury report of the week against the Houston Texans.

Around The NFL

Deshaun Watson to undergo season-ending surgery - Larry Brown Sports

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after undergoing shoulder surgery

The Browns gave away Joshua Dobbs in August. It might end up ruining their season - Yahoo Sports

Why did the Browns trade Joshua Dobbs and gamble at backup QB?

Top 2023 NFL rookies: Rankings, stats on Stroud, Nacua - ESPN

How do the NFL's best first-year players rank through Week 10? And which teams have multiple players in the top 10?

NFL offensive coordinators, from Bill O'Brien to Kellen Moore - ESPN

NFL Nation reporters break down the good and bad for each OC/playcaller and peg the key to success the rest of the season.

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 11: Russell Wilson, Brandon Aiyuk among 10 Pro Bowl sleepers - NFL.com

With Pro Bowl Games voting on the horizon, David Carr reveals 10 offensive sleepers -- five from the AFC and five out of the NFC. Which team has two candidates? Check out his list of under-the-radar talent.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers will have final say on potential return in 2023 - NFL.com

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday he'll defer to Aaron Rodgers when the time comes to make a final decision on his return status from a torn Achilles.

Fairburn: Sean McDermott firing Bills OC Ken Dorsey is desperate move by desperate coach - The Athletic

Firing Dorsey might give the Bills a spark, but now all eyes should be on McDermott.

2023 NFL Week 11 QB Power Rankings: Vikings' Joshua Dobbs surges, Texans' C.J. Stroud new No. 1 - CBSSports.com

Assessing every team's starting QB almost halfway through the season

NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 11 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Indianapolis Colts enter the top three of PFF's offensive line rankings following Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.