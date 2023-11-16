2023 NFL Season, Week 11: Seahawks rematch Rams in Los Angeles

After a dramatic last-second win over the Washington Commanders, the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) have their sights set on evening the score with the Los Angeles Rams (3-6). Seattle was blown out 30-13 by the Rams on opening day, including a 23-0 disaster of a 2nd half. Since then, Seattle has obviously racked up the wins, whereas the Rams’ playoff hopes are on life support.

Matthew Stafford is slated to return to the lineup after missing the Rams’ loss to the Green Bay Packers with a thumb injury. While Cooper Kupp didn’t play in the first meeting with the Seahawks, neither did Jamal Adams nor rookie Devon Witherspoon for Seattle. Cam Akers and Van Jefferson have since been traded away, while the Seahawks acquired Leonard Williams. There are definitely new variables that make this particular match-up intriguing, and hopefully Seattle can take advantage of a reeling Rams squad that has lost three in a row.

What’s at stake?

Depending on the result of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers game, the Seahawks could move into sole possession of first place with a win over the Rams and a 49ers loss. Even with a 49ers win, it would strengthen Seattle’s chances of reaching the postseason via wild card. With a defeat, their chances of making the playoffs would decrease significantly, so this is a biggie.

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a slim 1-point favorite with the over/under currently at 46 points.

Game Coverage

Seahawks vs. Rams airs live on CBS at 1:25 PM PT on Sunday, November 19, with commentary from Andrew Catalon, Matt Ryan, and Tiki Barber. This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-Rams game coverage.