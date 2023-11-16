 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyler Lockett and Dareke Young only Seahawks to not practice Thursday

A relatively clean injury report for this late in the season, and it’s not even the end of the week yet.

By John Gilbert
Washington Commanders v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks will travel to Southern California this weekend, looking to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11 in order to keep pace with the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West.

When the Seahawks take on Los Angeles, they will do so with the Rams set to see Matthew Stafford return to the field after a thumb injury had sidelined him for their Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers. As for the Seahawks, they are about as healthy as a team can be at this point in the season, with just a pair of players held out of practice Thursday.

So, only Tyler Lockett and Dareke Young were held out of practice Thursday, while Colby Parkinson, Jamal Adams and Abe Lucas were the only members of the team who were limited. That would seem to signal that the injury report should be relatively clean heading into the key divisional matchup against the Rams Sunday, but, of course, it’s a Rams-Seahawks game so what should be seems to rarely actually turn out to be the case.

