Seahawks News

Seahawks have top-5 Guard duo? - Seaside Joe

DK Metcalf talks to the refs, Devon Witherspoon is a beast, and The Shining fans are scary on Seaside Streams: Seaside Joe 1719

Jason Myers back in peak form for Seahawks, named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week - FOX13

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers was awarded NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after kicking five field goals, including the game-winning 43-yarder as time expired, in Sunday's 29-26 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Lefko: Seahawks' 5-game stretch will set course for next 2 seasons - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks start a tough five-game stretch this week, and it's a gauntlet that could dictate the future direction of the franchise.

Seahawks LB Boye Mafe making impressive second-year jump - ESPN

Mafe now holds a Seahawks' record and is off to a hot start in his second year.

Thursday Round-Up: Tyler Lockett: Moving Up In The Seahawks Record Books - Seahawks.com

Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett heads into Week 11 with another opportunity to climb the ranks in Seattle’s record books.

How Zach Charbonnet earned more snaps, and why more carries should follow - The Athletic

A violent but efficient runner who is "brilliant" in protection, Charbonnet could be cutting into Kenneth Walker III's workload.

Seattle Seahawks Must Exercise Caution Working Abraham Lucas Back From Injury - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Plugging a healthy Abraham Lucas back into the starting lineup would be a game changer for the Seattle Seahawks' offensive line. But as echoed by coach Pete Carroll, the team can't be short-sighted as they try to work him back into the mix with a worrisome knee condition.

NFC West News

Matthew Stafford’s health among top 4 storylines for Rams-Seahawks - Turf Show Times

The Rams QB is expected to start, but will his UCL sprain affect his ability to play at full capacity?

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford Prepared To Play Through Pain: 'Done It Before!' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has played through injuries before, and as he prepares for his return on Sunday, he's more than ready to do so again.

49ers news: How should the 49ers handle the snaps at running back? - Niners Nation

The 49ers have given Christian McCaffrey a heavy load this season.

49ers' Steve Wilks Doesn't Believe his Move to the Sidelines Improved the Defense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers defense looked like themselves against the Jaguars with Steve Wilks on the sidelines, but he doesn't believe that is why.

Cardinals vs. Texans: fascinating matchups - Revenge of the Birds

It’s always fun to see Kyler Murray return to Texas...

What Bruce Lee Means to Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback spoke on the legacy Bruce Lee left.

Around The NFL

Bengals lose to Ravens and are in a lot of trouble, with or without Joe Burrow - Yahoo Sports

The Bengals had a really rough Thursday night.

Lamar Jackson 11 yards away from surpassing Randall Cunningham's career rushing total - NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson is poised to surpass Randall Cunningham's career rushing yardage total tonight against the Bengals.

How has the Vikings' offense excelled without Justin Jefferson? - ESPN

The Vikings' offense has actually improved in some ways since Jefferson's injury, fueling a five-game winning streak.

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson soars past Eagles great Randall Cunningham for fourth in QB rushing yards - NFL.com

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now in fourth place all-time for QB rushing yards, surpassing Randall Cunningham.

Revisiting Deshaun Watson trade two years later: Texans fleece Browns by capitalizing on major draft capital - CBSSports.com

Houston scored big on its picks from the Watson deal

NFL Week 11 cornerback rankings: Sauce Gardner, Michael Carter II make the top 15 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Each week, after every NFL game is graded and reviewed, PFF will check in on the top cornerbacks of the 2023 season.