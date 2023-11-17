Casual Friday open thread: Your strongest Thanksgiving food takes!

Welcome to another edition of the Casual Friday, the open thread where we venture outside of Seattle Seahawks football to talk about other stuff.

American Thanksgiving is next week (which will have Seahawks football on the menu!). That’s the holiday where food takes are the most contentious. Turkey! Stuffing! Yam! Cranberry sauce! A bunch of other things you don’t eat any other time of year!

Last time we did a food take open thread we had 300 comments, which is more than a lot of our normal Seahawks-related posts and some non-Seahawks game threads.

Unleash your strongest Thanksgiving-related food takes! Try and persuade me into thinking that stuffing isn’t wildly overrated as a side dish!

Head to the comments section to leave your answer and join the conversation! You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.