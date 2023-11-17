Abe Lucas does not practice as Tyler Lockett and Tre Brown questionable v Rams

The Seattle Seahawks can put a nice stranglehold on a playoff spot in Week 11 with a win over the Los Angeles Rams, though, that is always a tall task against the Rams, no matter how good or how bad the teams are, it seems. Even in sweeping Los Angeles during the 2022 season for the first time since Sean McVay was hired in 2017, the Seahawks needed last minute heroics from the likes of Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Jason Myers in order to narrowly defeat the Rams in both games.

So, it’s certainly not a welcome sight for Seattle fans to see several key members of the team given the injury designation of questionable for the matchup, including Tyler Lockett Jamal Adams and Tre Brown.

Seahawks Friday practice report. Abe’s not quite ready. Sounds like Tre, Tyler and Jamal are trending toward playing against the Rams. pic.twitter.com/mvCHsE3QLf — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 17, 2023

Abe Lucas is listed as questionable, though he remains on injured reserve and a roster move will be required before he is able to play. Lucas did not participate in practice Friday, after being a limited participant on both Wednesday and Thursday. No word on whether this was a planned day off as he is eased back in, or whether it became necessary after the workload of the previous two days was more than his ailing knee could bear. In any case, with the short week ahead of the matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, this will be a situation that bears monitoring.