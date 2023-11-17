Jason Peters is here to stay.

The 41-year-old offensive tackle started the Seattle Seahawks chapter of his Hall of Fame career on the practice squad, and now that he’s out of practice squad elevations he is headed for the active roster.

Seahawks are signing 41-year-old OT Jason Peters to their active roster from their practice squad for the remainder of this season, per his agency @eliteloyaltysp.



Now in his 20th NFL season, Peters still is going strong — and he turns 42 in January. pic.twitter.com/9srhhyvScD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023

Abe Lucas returned to practice this week, but he’s not ready to play just yet, so this was a formality given Seattle has been rotating Peters and Stone Forsythe at right tackle. While Peters had a predictably rough time against the Baltimore Ravens, he has shown considerable value as a run-blocker. Just look at what he did in last Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders.

Just as I thought... Jason Peters took care of TWO defenders on this key fourth down conversion run by Zach Charbonnet. #OldManStrength pic.twitter.com/Ya7tL5GDBv — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) November 13, 2023

Guess who was making the powerful lead block out in front of Will Dissly on his big gain on a tight end screen?



Yep, Jason Peters... pic.twitter.com/JTc6oLcYci — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) November 14, 2023

Seattle’s roster is completely full so we await the corresponding move to make room for Peters. Raiqwon O’Neal and McClendon Curtis are both potential candidates given they’ve scarcely played since Seattle claimed them off of waivers earlier in the season.