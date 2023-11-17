 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks signing Jason Peters to active roster

The ageless future Hall-of-Famer is going from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

By Mookie Alexander
Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Jason Peters is here to stay.

The 41-year-old offensive tackle started the Seattle Seahawks chapter of his Hall of Fame career on the practice squad, and now that he’s out of practice squad elevations he is headed for the active roster.

Abe Lucas returned to practice this week, but he’s not ready to play just yet, so this was a formality given Seattle has been rotating Peters and Stone Forsythe at right tackle. While Peters had a predictably rough time against the Baltimore Ravens, he has shown considerable value as a run-blocker. Just look at what he did in last Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders.

Seattle’s roster is completely full so we await the corresponding move to make room for Peters. Raiqwon O’Neal and McClendon Curtis are both potential candidates given they’ve scarcely played since Seattle claimed them off of waivers earlier in the season.

