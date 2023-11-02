‘Thursday Night Football’ Picks and open thread: Titans visit the Steelers!

The Tennessee Titans are in Pennsylvania to pay a visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football! The Titans are hot off a 28-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in a game that saw rookie passer Will Levis throw for four touchdowns in his first regular season action as a pro. Despite a slow start to his first year in the NFL where he watched Derrick Henry throw two passes and a touchdown before he even took a snap. Even before injury, Ryan Tannehill was having an awful season, and then Malik Willis quite literally fumbled any opportunity he had of winning the starting position, and Levis never looked back. Suffice to say, the Titans are feeling tentatively optimistic about their young passer. And why shouldn’t they, particularly with the Steelers expecting to be without Minkah Fitzpatrick? Factor in that Kenny Pickett is dealing with injury issues of his own and is increasingly drawing scrutiny for his uninspiring play.

At the end of the night, I think Tennessee will actually assert some control over this game this game and walk away with the victory. Even though the Titans are underdogs by a field goal, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, I think they can pull a road win off, even on a Thursday.

The Pick: Over 36.5 points, Titans win straight up and cover the spread

