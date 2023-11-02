Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns was hard to watch, but . . .

Per ESPN’s NFL Football Power Index (FPI), the Seattle Seahawks’ offense is somehow still in the top 10 from an efficiency standpoint.

Honestly, all I can say about that is imagine how high we’d be if we didn’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot and going vast stretches of games without much to show for it offensively.

For example, from the end of the first quarter on Sunday, until the final (game-winning) drive in the fourth quarter, Seattle had:

One 7-play drive that netted 48 yards (and ended with an interception);

One 8-play drive that netted 42 yards before Seattle punted (on 4th and 17 from the Cleveland 47); and

Five drives of exactly 3 plays that netted a grand total of 27 yards (4, 2, 9, 4, and 8) and resulted in 4 punts and an interception

Interestingly, Seattle is remarkably consistent from an efficiency standpoint through the first eight weeks of the season:

For grins, here are the rankings for our NFC West rivals:

Offense: San Francisco 49ers 2nd; L.A. Rams 8th; Arizona Cardinals 25th

San Francisco 49ers 2nd; L.A. Rams 8th; Arizona Cardinals 25th Defense: 49ers 15th; Rams 26th; Cardinals 29th

49ers 15th; Rams 26th; Cardinals 29th Special Teams: Cardinals 5th; 49ers 16th; Rams 32nd

Cardinals 5th; 49ers 16th; Rams 32nd Overall: 49ers 5th; Rams 21st; Cardinals 27th

Or, by team:

49ers: 2nd 15th, 16th, 5th

2nd 15th, 16th, 5th Cardinals: 25th, 29th, 5th, 27th

25th, 29th, 5th, 27th Rams: 8th, 26th, 32nd, 21st

8th, 26th, 32nd, 21st Seahawks: 9th, 10th, 11th, 10th

All things considered, I think I prefer the consistency of Seattle to the peaks and valleys of the Niners and the mostly (or entirely) valleys of the Rams and Cardinals.

That said, it would be nice to see the offense and defense finish the season in the Top 5, and I think that’s very doable.

Go Hawks!