As expected, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody Thompson cleared waivers after he was removed from the active roster on Tuesday. When the unrelated SaRodorick Thompson Jr was let go from the practice squad, it was only logical to assume that Cody would get SaRodorick’s spot.
Well... that’s what happened. Cody’s back on the practice squad, where he’s been more often than not for a few years now. This is not really news in itself, so we might as well use this time to reset and update everyone on what the Seahawks practice squad looks like at the moment. It will change almost every week... I guarantee it.
Seahawks’ 16-man practice squad (as of Nov. 2)
RB Bryant Koback
WR Cade Johnson
WR Cody Thompson
WR Easop Winston Jr
WR Tyjon Lindsey
TE Tyler Mabry
G Ben Brown
OL Jason Peters
C Joey Hunt
NT Matt Gotel
OLB Levi Bell
OLB Tyreke Smith
LB Patrick O’Connell
CB Lance Boykin
S Ty Okada
S Jonathan Sutherland
