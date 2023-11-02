Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 111: Corbin Smith

~~ORDER YOUR OFFICIAL CIGAR THOUGHTS CIGARS HERE~~

Sports Illustrated’s intrepid beat reporter breaks down the mammoth trade for Leonard Williams (6:06), Seattle’s thrilling win over the Browns on Throwback Day (21:17), what’s clicking for the Seahawks defense (40:56), and what to expect from this week’s showdown with the Ravens (54:41).

