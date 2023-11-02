The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up Techno Thursday practice at VMAC ahead of a huge Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Once again, it’s a relatively light injury report, but the slightly concerning news is that neither guards Anthony Bradford nor Damien Lewis practiced. Lewis showed up as ankle/illness, so perhaps his DNP is more illness related than anything else. Bradford’s absence is for an ankle injury, but keep in mind that Phil Haynes is a full participant in practice.

DK Metcalf and Bobby Wagner also didn’t practice, but Wagner is getting rest and Metcalf probably likewise.

Tyler Lockett, Boye Mafe, and Jamal Adams were all limited participants, so Lockett and Adams are just getting a little work in after resting on Wednesday. Safety Jerrick Reed II was a full go in addition to the aforementioned Haynes.

So the real only things to pay attention to are Bradford and Lewis, otherwise I think the game designations will be pretty light on “outs” and “doubtfuls.” Check back on Friday for the final injury report!