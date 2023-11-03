In Today’s Links: what Pete thinks about the Ravens; how the Seattle Seahawks can help Geno Smith though his early season struggles; RB film study with Seaside Joe; a little 2024 draft preview... and loads more! Big road game this Sunday. Prepare yourselves. We’ve got the info you need, most of it all, in the links below. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

Seaside Streams: Ken Walker & Zach Charbonnet film study - Seaside Joe

Geno Smith on QB School part 2, Leonard Williams footage, Shane Waldron designs, and O-Line talk! Seaside Joe 1705

Pete Carroll on Seahawks facing Ravens: ‘This is a great challenge’ - Seahawks Wire

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says facing the Ravens this week will be a great challenge for his team.

What I’m thinking about the 2024 quarterback class « Seahawks Draft Blog

Let’s imagine a scenario where Leonard Williams plays really well for the Seahawks this year and they find a way to retain him beyond 2023.

Seattle Seahawks trade is a statement -- and a bet on Geno Smith - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks' Leonard Williams trade shows faith by the team in its roster, while also putting the spotlight squarely on Geno Smith.

Seahawks Offensive Line Making “Obvious Statement” Under Leadership Of Andy Dickerson - Seahawks.com

Despite having its depth tested since the start of the season, Seattle’s offensive line continues to come through for the 5-2 Seahawks.

How can the Seahawks help Geno Smith through recent hiccups? Run the ball more - The Athletic

Seattle is among the league's pass-happiest teams despite having a top-10 running game. Perhaps it's time for a shift in philosophy.

'Willing To Play Wherever!' Seattle Seahawks DL Leonard Williams Is Ready To Help His New Team Win - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, the Seattle Seahawks acquired former Pro-Bowl defensive end Leonard Williams from the New York Giants, and Williams is excited about the opportunity.

NFC West News

49ers news: Is DC Steve Wilks serving as a scapegoat for the Niners issues? - Niners Nation

We discuss whether Steve Wilks is being fairly blamed after the 49ers recent struggles.

Four things 49ers must improve on during bye week - ESPN

After looking like world beaters early, the 49ers have faltered the past three weeks. How can they get back on a Super Bowl track after the bye?

Who do the 49ers Miss More: Mike McDaniel or DeMeco Ryans? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether the San Francisco 49ers currently miss Mike McDaniel or DeMeco Ryans more.

Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns Release Updated Injury Report - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals saw little change from their side of the injury report on Thursday.

The Hollywood option(s): What’s next for Marquise Brown? - Revenge of the Birds

Despite rumors swirling, the Arizona Cardinals elected not to trade WR Hollywood Brown. So what’s next for the talented, but not elite, player?

Rams Draft Targets: What position could LA target in the 2024 NFL Draft - Turf Show Times

Who could the Rams target in the 2024 NFL Draft, Raheem Morris’ future, and more in this midseason mailbag

Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay Provides New Update on QB Matthew Stafford - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Will Matthew Stafford play this week for the Los Angeles Rams? The jury is still out on that decision.

Around The NFL

NFL Midway Point: 5 best games of the first half, and the 5 best matchups yet to come - Yahoo Sports

The NFL has had some good games so far this season, with more to come.

Frank Reich: Playing the Colts is not personal - NBC Sports

Frank Reich spent 4 1/2 seasons with the Colts, going 40-33-1 in the regular season and twice making the postseason.

Move the Sticks: Raiders firing head coach, GM; most impactful rookies in Week 8 - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Who’s next? Five NFL head coaches who could be on the hot seat - The Athletic

The Raiders firing Josh McDaniels shines a light on other teams that might be planning to make a change.

2023 NFL Midseason All-Rookie Team: Texans shine with C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson, Lions land three honorees - CBSSports.com

Let's pick the best rookies through the first half of the 2023 regular season

NFL Week 9 cornerback rankings: Jets' Sauce Gardner moves into the top three, Jaguars have three top-15 cornerbacks | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Each week, after every NFL game is graded and reviewed, PFF will check in on the top cornerbacks of the 2023 season.