Seahawks elevate Jason Peters as Kenny McIntosh remains on IR

Saturday night the clocks fall back, giving fans of the Seattle Seahawks an extra hour of sleep ahead of the 10 am Pacific kickoff time in the matchup against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. When the Seahawks take the field they should have most of their Week 1 starting offensive line healthy and available, though Abe Lucas remains the exception there as he remains on injured reserve.

In Lucas’ absence the Hawks first turned to Jake Curhan and then Stone Forsythe, and in the Week 8 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Jason Peters was elevated from the practice squad for the first time since signing with the Seahawks back in September. Peters will again be an option for Hawks against the Ravens Sunday, after the team elevated him for the second game in a row.

The elevation of Peters was the only move the Seahawks made ahead of the 4 pm New York time transaction deadline, meaning rookie running back Kenny McIntosh remains on injured reserve and will not make his debut for the Hawks Sunday. Many fans had hoped that after returning to practice a week and a half ago after suffering a knee sprain in the mock game during training camp McIntosh could potentially return to the active roster, but that has yet to happen.