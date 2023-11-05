Seahawks vs. Ravens: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream, odds, and more

It’s November, and the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) are the top team in the NFC West. That could all change pending the outcome of their big road game against the AFC North leading Baltimore Ravens (6-2).

Last time the Seahawks played Baltimore, Lamar Jackson had an MVP season and he was the victorious quarterback at Lumen Field. This year, Jackson is again in the MVP conversation but the match-up is at home. The Ravens boast a high-level offense, the top scoring defense, and special teams has Justin Tucker and nothing more needs to be said on that front. Seattle’s offense has sputtered at times, particularly with red zone play and turnovers, but the defense has been stout since Week 4, holding their last four opponents below 300 yards of total offense. Needless to say, the Ravens are a major step up in competition.

Here are all the details fans need on Seahawks at Ravens, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, November 5th, 2023

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Channel: CBS (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo (sideline reporter: Tracy Wolfson)

Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, Maryland

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | Paramount+ | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Seahawks roster: Click here

Odds

The Seahawks are 6.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 44.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/10: L 30-13 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 2, 9/17: W 37-31 (OT) at Detroit Lions

Week 3, 9/24: W 37-27 vs. Carolina Panthers

October

Week 4, 10/2 (Monday Night Football): W 24-3 at New York Giants

Week 5, 10/8: BYE

Week 6, 10/15: L 17-13 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 7, 10/22: W 20-10 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 8, 10/29: W 24-20 vs. Cleveland Browns

November

Week 9, 11/5: at Baltimore Ravens (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 10, 11/12: vs. Washington Commanders (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 11, 11/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

Week 12, 11/23 (Thanksgiving Thursday): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, NBC)

Week 13, 11/30 (Thursday Night Football): at Dallas Cowboys (5:15 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

December

Week 14, 12/10: at San Francisco 49ers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/17: vs Philadelphia Eagles (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 16, 12/24: at Tennessee Titans (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

January

Week 18, 1/7: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, network TBD)