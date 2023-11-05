Seahawks vs. Ravens: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream, odds, and more

It’s November, and the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) are the top team in the NFC West. That could all change pending the outcome of their big road game against the AFC North leading Baltimore Ravens (6-2).
Last time the Seahawks played Baltimore, Lamar Jackson had an MVP season and he was the victorious quarterback at Lumen Field. This year, Jackson is again in the MVP conversation but the match-up is at home. The Ravens boast a high-level offense, the top scoring defense, and special teams has Justin Tucker and nothing more needs to be said on that front. Seattle’s offense has sputtered at times, particularly with red zone play and turnovers, but the defense has been stout since Week 4, holding their last four opponents below 300 yards of total offense. Needless to say, the Ravens are a major step up in competition.
Here are all the details fans need on Seahawks at Ravens, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:
TV Schedule
Date: Sunday, November 5th, 2023
Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT
Channel: CBS (Coverage map here)
Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo (sideline reporter: Tracy Wolfson)
Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, Maryland
Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)
Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)
Online Streaming: NFL+ | Paramount+ | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV
Seahawks roster: Click here
Opponent Blog: Baltimore Beatdown
Odds
The Seahawks are 6.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 44.
Seattle Seahawks 2023 Schedule
September
Week 1, 9/10: L 30-13 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 2, 9/17: W 37-31 (OT) at Detroit Lions
Week 3, 9/24: W 37-27 vs. Carolina Panthers
October
Week 4, 10/2 (Monday Night Football): W 24-3 at New York Giants
Week 5, 10/8: BYE
Week 6, 10/15: L 17-13 at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 7, 10/22: W 20-10 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 8, 10/29: W 24-20 vs. Cleveland Browns
November
Week 9, 11/5: at Baltimore Ravens (10 AM PT, CBS)
Week 10, 11/12: vs. Washington Commanders (1:25 PM PT, FOX)
Week 11, 11/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, CBS)
Week 12, 11/23 (Thanksgiving Thursday): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, NBC)
Week 13, 11/30 (Thursday Night Football): at Dallas Cowboys (5:15 PM PT, Amazon Prime)
December
Week 14, 12/10: at San Francisco 49ers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)
Week 15, 12/17: vs Philadelphia Eagles (1:25 PM PT, FOX)
Week 16, 12/24: at Tennessee Titans (1:05 PM PT, FOX)
January
Week 18, 1/7: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, network TBD)
