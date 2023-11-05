2023 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Ravens 1st Quarter game thread

The Seattle Seahawks (5-2) have played a fairly easy schedule and largely taken advantage of it. Play time is over, and now the real difficult stretch begins against the Baltimore Ravens (6-2). The last NFC contender to come into Baltimore’s house got chewed up and spit out. I don’t think the Seahawks are going to lose 38-6 like the Detroit Lions did, but I wouldn’t be shocked.

If Seattle wins then they stay in top spot in the NFC West. A loss means they dip below the San Francisco 49ers due to the divisional record tiebreaker. More than anything else, a win over a Super Bowl contender like Baltimore could be evidence that this year’s team won’t just be a repeat of last year’s.

SEA!!

