Good morning, Field Gull’ers! It’s an early one today. I hope that you are eating heartily and feeling well. Our Seattle Seahawks face-off against a very tough Baltimore squad that is looking like they are going to get more and more competitive as the 2023 season rolls forward. Win or lose, today’s challenge should be entertaining. What are yalls predictions? What are you eating/drinking? Are you awake yet!?! .... Thank you for being here.

#np Muleskinner Blues by Odetta

Seahawks News

Bump: Brooks has toughest task for Seahawks vs Lamar, Ravens - Seattle Sports

"If it is Jordyn Brooks, he's got a tough assignment," Michael Bumpus said of the Seattle Seahawks LB ahead of a matchup with the Ravens.

Vision Board: Seahawks-Ravens predictions for Week 9 - Seaside Joe

Will it be Pete Carroll or John Harbaugh proving his team is "back"? Seaside Joe 1707

8 things to know about the Seahawks and Ravens going into Week 9 - Seahawks Wire

Here are eight things to know heading into this week's game.

What To Watch - 2023 Week 9: Seahawks At Ravens - Seahawks.com

Players, matchups and storylines to watch when the Seahawks face the Ravens on Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens: Key Matchups to Watch in Week 9 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

In a non-conference contest pitting two evenly-matched teams with high-octane offenses and stingy defenses, limiting explosives on the outside and generating pressure will be crucial for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens to come out on top on Sunday.

NFC West News

5Qs, 5As: Previewing Cardinals-Browns with Dawgs by Nature - Revenge of the Birds

We talk Cleveland Browns with Chris Pokorny of Dawgs by Nature.

Kyler Murray remains on PUP list, Cardinals elevate Jeff Driskel - NBC Sports

Reports all week indicated it will be at least another week before Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray makes his 2023 debut and the team confirmed it on Saturday.

Cardinals rookie Clayton Tune to start in Week 9 vs. Browns with Kyler Murray activation looming - CBSSports.com

The fifth-rounder will be making his NFL debut

Status of Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson Revealed - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson is not expected to play.

Los Angeles Rams Feeling 'Domino Effect' Of Injuries? Not This Time, Sean McVay Says - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay doesn't see the team's injuries spiraling out of control like they did last season.

Rams expected to sit Matthew Stafford against Packers, barring miracle - Turf Show Times

The Rams are expected to be without Matthew Stafford against Packers and start Brett Rypien

49ers news: John Lynch receives promotion with recent extension - Niners Nation

The 49ers recently added a role to general manager John Lynch’s responsibilities.

The Next Step in 49ers QB Brock Purdy's Development - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the next step in San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's development.

How important is Brock Purdy to the San Francisco 49ers? | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Jim Wyman breaks down San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy to determine just how good he is.

Around The NFL

D'Onta Foreman gets big fine from NFL for bizarre reason - Larry Brown Sports

Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman received a hefty fine from the NFL for what seemed to be a minor offense.

Martavis Bryant reportedly reinstated as wide receiver eyes NFL comeback - Yahoo Sports

Bryant has not played in the NFL in nearly five years since being suspended indefinitely for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Aidan O'Connell ready for promotion as Raiders' starting QB - ESPN

O'Connell will be wearing Derek Carr's old number, but him and new offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree will be tasked with getting a lagging offense going.

NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 9: Rookie RB renaissance? - NFL.com

Are Bijan Robinson and other youngsters primed to take over down the stretch? What will new QBs do for fantasy assets in Minnesota, Las Vegas and Atlanta? Joel Smyth identifies eight notable nuggets to inform your fantasy decisions heading into Week 9.

Rich Eisen Q&A: On Chiefs-Dolphins, doing play-by-play, and an alternate reality at Turner - The Athletic

The NFL Network host and play-by-play voice talks about the mega-game in Germany on Sunday, where he'd be without NFL Network and more.