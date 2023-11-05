The Seattle Seahawks (5-3) got to experience an elite NFL team instead of the bad teams they’ve generally been beating over the past few weeks. We ended up with one of the worst performances of the entire Pete Carroll era.

Much like what happened to the Detroit Lions a couple of weeks back, the Baltimore Ravens (7-2) just smashed in the Seahawks to the tune of 37-3. Geno Smith completed less than half his passes, turned it over twice, could’ve easily turned it over more times, and was just bad. The offensive line was under siege and couldn’t get any push against Baltimore, running for just 28 yards on 15 attempts.

The defense? Atrocious. Allowed almost 300 yards of RUSHING OFFENSE. Lamar Jackson was an efficient 21/26 for 187 yards. No touchdowns for him on the day, but his backup Tyler Huntley got in and threw a touchdown to Odell Beckham Jr for good measure.

Baltimore is one of the best teams in the NFL. Seattle is 5-3 but they are still miles off the elite of the league, just as they were last year. Geno Smith, Drew Lock, Mike Teel, Charlie Whitehurst, it doesn’t matter. This was an all-around failure and almost nothing positive can come out of this performance.

Seattle loses top spot in the NFC West, and frankly only a real hard collapse by the 49ers would make anyone think they’re good enough to win the division.

1st Quarter

The Ravens won the coin toss, giving Seattle the ball first on offense. Normally a strong-starting group, Seattle went three-and-out after Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a bobble on 3rd down and didn’t make the catch until he was out of bounds. Lamar Jackson got one first down to Mark Andrews, but a false start just about put them behind schedule and the Ravens punted it back.

Geno Smith got one first down to Tyler Lockett, but a 3rd down bat down by former Seahawk Jadeveon Clowney had Pete Carroll punting in Baltimore territory. Backed up at their own 5, the Ravens had an instant 3-and-out. Once again the Seahawks had a first down to Lockett, but the drive stalled after two penalties on Jason Peters, one of which was declined because Geno got sacked anyway.

The Ravens finally got a drive going into Seahawks territory, with Lamar throwing short passes to his tight ends Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews, as well as Odell Beckham Jr.

2nd Quarter

Gus Edwards, who had a hat trick of touchdowns last week, waltzed into the end zone from 5 yards out to cap off a 12-play, 81-yard drive.

Geno Smith’s interception woes continued with an overthrown ball intended for Tyler Lockett. It went into the hands of Geno Stone, with his league-leading sixth interception of the season.

Lamar Jackson evaded Boye Mafe for a 23-yard gain because he’s just simply Lamar Jackson. Couldn’t do it a second time, though! Mafe with the strip-sack, and Seattle with the recovery!

Seattle went three-and-out, with a sack included. The Ravens responded with an 81-yard drive that was just almost nothing but positive plays. Gus Edwards capped off the drive with his second touchdown, as the Ravens soared past 200 yards of offense.

Hey! Offense! DK Metcalf got open on a 50-yard crosser off of play-action, as Geno Smith hit him in stride and he took off on a big catch-and-run all the way to Baltimore’s 25. Zach Charbonnet got a 2nd and 3 carry inside the Ravens’ 15. Of course, this is Seattle in the red zone so they settled for a field goal.

FUMBLE! Odell Beckham Jr sloppily handled the ball on a catch, and Tre Brown ended up busting it loose. Bobby Wagner was there for the recovery! What was Beckham doing?!

...And then this happened.

Justin Tucker made it 17-3 before the half after that latest Geno turnover.

3rd Quarter

Gus Edwards broke through a Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen tackle to gain 42 yards to start the 2nd half. Seattle’s defense stiffened up well enough to force another Tucker field goal to extend the lead.

The Seahawks, of course, went three-and-out. No one open, offensive line overmatched, you get the drill. Baltimore had a three-and-out of their own, so it seemed, but the Ravens went for it on 4th and 1 at their own 48... Dre’Mont Jones jumped offside. Then on 3rd and 18, Mark Andrews gained 17 yards, allowing them to go for it and convert with Lamar. Into field goal range they went, and Justin Tucker extended the lead from 31.

After another useless drive, the Ravens got it back and Keaton Mitchell slammed the door shut with a 40-yard score. The rookie raced past everyone.

4th Quarter

Not even sure what’s the point of writing the recap anymore. The Ravens kept shutting the offense down. Tyler Huntley came on and he led a TD drive, finished off by an Odell Beckham Jr score. That wrapped up the scoring, mercifully.

Scoring Summary

2nd Quarter: Gus Edwards 5-yard touchdown run - SEA 0, BAL 7

2nd Quarter: Gus Edwards 3-yard touchdown run - SEA 0, BAL 14

2nd Quarter: Jason Myers 33-yard field goal - SEA 3, BAL 14

2nd Quarter: Justin Tucker 37-yard field goal - SEA 3, BAL 17

3rd Quarter: Justin Tucker 45-yard field goal - SEA 3, BAL 20

3rd Quarter: Justin Tucker 31-yard field goal - SEA 3, BAL 23

3rd Quarter: Keaton Mitchell 40-yard touchdown run - SEA 3, BAL 30

4th Quarter: Odell Beckham Jr 6-yard pass from Tyler Huntley - SEA 3, BAL 37

Seahawks Injury Report

RB DeeJay Dallas left the game in the 3rd quarter with a right arm injury.

LB Drake Thomas suffered a knee injury in the 4th quarter.

Next week’s opponent

The Seahawks return home to take on the Washington Commanders (4-5) on Sunday, Nov. 12. Kickoff time is 1:25 PM PT on FOX.