Myles Adams and Anthony Bradford inactive for Seahawks against Ravens

With the addition of Leonard Williams and the elevation of Jason Peters, two of the younger members of the Seahawks roster will not suit up in Week 9.

By John Gilbert
Seattle Seahawks v New York Giants Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens are set to face off at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday afternoon in Baltimore, even though the early slot kickoff means it will still be morning in Seattle when the game starts.

When the Seahawks take the field, they will have the services of the recently acquired Leonard Williams available, as Williams is on the gameday active 48 in his first week with the Hawks. However, a pair of promising youngsters are inactive for Seattle against the Ravens Sunday afternoon.

Anthony Bradford had seen some playing time in place of the injured Phil Haynes in recent weeks, but will be inactive against Baltimore. Bradford was listed as questionable on the Friday injury report, but between the ability of Evan Brown to slide over from center to guard if necessary, along with Jason Peters and Jake Curhan, there is sufficient depth for the Seahawks should Phil Haynes suffer a setback during the game and be forced to leave and be unable to play after being questionable for the game Sunday.

The full list of inactives is:

  • OL McClendon Curtis
  • OL Raiqwon O’Neal
  • OL Anthony Bradford
  • DE Myles Adams
  • LB Devin Bush
  • CB Kyu Blu Kelly

