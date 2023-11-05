Walter Jones was pumped before the game. Obviously, he didn’t know what was about to happen.

Let’s go 12s , big game SEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAA!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dQg8hHn34V — WALTER JONES (@BigWalt71) November 5, 2023

Blowouts are so awesome, because it almost entirely removes the stress from watching football games. Of course, they also suck really bad (albeit in a stress-free kind of way) when your team is on the receiving end. And that is exactly what happened to our Seattle Seahawks today, as the Baltimore Ravens dismantled them in seemingly every manner imaginable. But blowouts are also awesome because it results in some cathartic venting.

Want to go down a misery rabbit hole? You can start with the comments here.

One word to sum up your thoughts on this game so far? — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) November 5, 2023

Of course, you can find any number of misery arterials without trying very hard, at least on Seahawks Twitter anyway.

Me midway thru the 3rd qtr of my @Seahawks and Ravens game. That game was ugly. pic.twitter.com/Mp9yCIPjuR — Edward Lewis (@hawks73) November 5, 2023

Great idea throwing to DK 4 times hahaha that’ll win you games. — Josh (@jmerritt0296) November 5, 2023

Shane Waldron is getting his ass kicked by Mike MacDonald — Cigar Thoughts (@CigarThoughts) November 5, 2023

didnt expect a win but didnt expect an offense this fucking bad, again. absolutely brutal. if you want to compete, the offense cant play this way against anybody. good or bad — rachel (@TheGaychel) November 5, 2023

@Seahawks

What a shit show — Jace (@DragoJHawk12) November 5, 2023

Anyone saying we'd be in this game if we had Russ is an imbecile https://t.co/CiIM0tIFIn — HopelessNotRomantic (@BrianUnbothered) November 5, 2023

Seahawks are a good team, not a great one.



These performances against the great ones are disappointing and infuriating but I still think the arrow is pointing up.



I still think Geno is the best option on the team rn.



If they add a rookie QB in the offseason I get it. — Nick (@seahawksnerd75) November 5, 2023

Easily the biggest shock today is that Geno's completion percentage is lower than Tony Romo's sentence completion percentage. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) November 5, 2023

Tyler Huntley TD: 1;



Geno Smith TD: 0;



Finalmente comparando Geno a alguém do seu nível, um backup. — Alexandre Castro (@alexcastrofilho) November 5, 2023

In a loss like this, nobody is even sure where the blame should go, but some of the culprits are pretty obvious.

I put so much on this line. I’m watching other games and it’s jaw dropping how bad line is w/Seahawks. It’s gut wrenching. Geno is not doing great either. I never thought we’d win against this team ( I hoped), but blowout? didn’t see that. I’m sad — ᗰOᖇᗴᗷOᗷO (@huntadelia62) November 5, 2023

Here is a funny joke in reference to nothing in particular.

Once the Seahawks win 6 Super Bowls, they can suck for the next 50 years. — Neema Hodjat (@NeemaHodjatNFL) November 5, 2023

But remember: this too shall pass.

Tweet through it, Seahawks fans. Then put it behind you and move on. — DaynaOG (@DaynaOG) November 5, 2023

And if it doesn’t...

If you’re sad about the Seahawks just think about our WASHINGTON HUSKIES instead — Jane ✳️ (@JaneGreen97) November 5, 2023

Plus it could always be worse.

Y’all acting like were the niners and have lost 3 straight relax — HOT TAKES ANA (@FootballGirlAna) November 5, 2023

Buddy it's been over since the Seahawks game https://t.co/pjxnSzojD8 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) November 5, 2023

And at least the entire NFC West either sucked or didn’t play this week.

The Cardinals had 58 yards (v Browns)



The Seahawks had 151 yards (v Ravens)



The Rams had 187 yards (v Packers)



The 49ers were on the bye



The entire NFC West combined for 396 yards of offense in Week 9



(The Ravens had 515 yards of offense today) https://t.co/zKCXi4Tqlp — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) November 5, 2023

Also, this tweet sums up the only sensible opinion there is with regard to people calling for the benching of Geno Smith.

Unsurprising: the worst account you know made a bad tweet because the 13 year old who runs it has no object permanence https://t.co/Zjm21zqDdR — free haener committee (@wrongopinionman) November 5, 2023

Especially when there are much more nuanced takes on why things are the way they are.

Geno has *not* been "good" but I really don't understand what people think they're doing directing all their angst toward him on this game, and worse, circling the bases. What does better quarterbacking look like in this game results wise? The entire offense is getting caved in. — 3rd Party Geno Nation Propagandist (@cmikesspinmove) November 5, 2023

Or the EVEN MORE nuanced, totally based take:

I knew we was frauds. Need Kirk cousins this off season — Jamalszn (@Jamalsznn) November 5, 2023

But seriously:

All I'm saying is it was always the OL's fault when Russ struggled but when Geno is pressured on every snap its bc he's bad — Let Geno Smith ⚒️ (@dkMetcat) November 5, 2023

Chew on that for a minute. Then spit it out and prepare for the Seahawks to return to Seattle to take on the Washington Commanders.