Seahawks Lose Seahawks hold Lamar Jackson to 0 touchdowns in narrow 37-3 loss

‘Throw the damn towel!’ - Seahawks fans react to... whatever that was against the Ravens

From consolation to provocation, social media is rife with opinions about the latest Seahawks embarrassment

By DianeTaylor
Walter Jones was pumped before the game. Obviously, he didn’t know what was about to happen.

Blowouts are so awesome, because it almost entirely removes the stress from watching football games. Of course, they also suck really bad (albeit in a stress-free kind of way) when your team is on the receiving end. And that is exactly what happened to our Seattle Seahawks today, as the Baltimore Ravens dismantled them in seemingly every manner imaginable. But blowouts are also awesome because it results in some cathartic venting.

Want to go down a misery rabbit hole? You can start with the comments here.

Of course, you can find any number of misery arterials without trying very hard, at least on Seahawks Twitter anyway.

In a loss like this, nobody is even sure where the blame should go, but some of the culprits are pretty obvious.

Here is a funny joke in reference to nothing in particular.

But remember: this too shall pass.

And if it doesn’t...

Plus it could always be worse.

And at least the entire NFC West either sucked or didn’t play this week.

Also, this tweet sums up the only sensible opinion there is with regard to people calling for the benching of Geno Smith.

Especially when there are much more nuanced takes on why things are the way they are.

Or the EVEN MORE nuanced, totally based take:

But seriously:

Chew on that for a minute. Then spit it out and prepare for the Seahawks to return to Seattle to take on the Washington Commanders.

