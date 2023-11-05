Update: Deejay Dallas heads to locker room with arm injury

Potentially big injury news for the Seattle Seahawks, as Deejay Dallas went down hard covering a punt against the Baltimore Ravens and appeared to be grasping his arm following the play. He was able to get up and walk off the field, but he clearly was in a lot of pain. Team medical staff assisted him in getting to the sideline. And, according to Bob Condotta, they didn’t waste any time before heading straight to the locker room.

Dallas is heading straight to the locker room. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 5, 2023

This is obviously really unfortunate news, as Dallas is a valuable member of the team, particularly on special teams. His veteran leadership is apparent, so hopefully this is something that wont keep him sidelined for long. He has been a great returner this season, and can still contribute on offense when called upon. Stay tuned for further updates, as no official word on the extent or severity of the injury is public yet.

UPDATE:

The team has announced that Dallas has a shoulder injury and his return to the game is questionable.