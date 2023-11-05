 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Pete Carroll says Derick Hall injured shoulder again vs. Ravens

The rookie defender went down awkwardly on a tackle in the fourth quarter.

By DianeTaylor and Mookie Alexander
Seattle Seahawks v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks rookie pass rusher Derick Hall went down hard on a tackle late in the 4th quarter of the blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He struggled to get up and was helped off by medical staff after initial examination.

In the post-game press conference, Pete Carroll confirmed to reporters that Hall hurt his shoulder. This was a bothersome shoulder that kept Hall out of some preseason action towards the end of August.

No word on the severity of Hall’s injury, but the Seahawks have a really thin rotation in terms of their outside linebackers. Uchenna Nwosu just went on injured reserve a couple of weeks ago, and Frank Clark has been a non-factor since his Seattle reunion. Levi Bell and Tyreke Smith are options on the practice squad if Hall has to miss any time.

Running back and punt returner DeeJay Dallas also hurt his shoulder, per Carroll, and we’ll presumably find out on Monday the extent of his injury. His arm was in a sling so that’s not a good sign. If Dallas misses time, Kenny McIntosh is ready to come back from injured reserve and has been practicing. He will have to be activated this week anyway since there was a 21-day practice window.

