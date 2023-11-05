The Seattle Seahawks got hammered by the Baltimore Ravens, losing 37-3 in one of the worst performances we have ever seen under Pete Carroll.

Yes, this is the worst Seahawks loss since the 42-7 shellacking at home against the Los Angeles Rams back in 2017. That was the unofficial end of the Legion of Boom era as we knew it, if only because of the players who departed and the coaches who were let go after the Seahawks missed the playoffs.

The next worst loss is the 41-7 loss to the New York Giants in 2010, which was the first start of Charlie Whitehurst’s career. Seattle was down 41-0 before a garbage time touchdown, so technically that’s a worse performance and it was at home.

Seattle was 1/12 on 3rd down to Baltimore’s 6/13. The Ravens had 298 yards rushing to the Seahawks’ 151 yards of total offense. Baltimore had 29 first downs to the Seahawks’ 6. This game ceased being competitive in the 2nd quarter and only got worse from there.

If you are the ultimate optimist, in four of their five heaviest losses under Carroll prior to today, the Seahawks won their ensuing game.

The 5 largest losses of the Pete Carroll era before today:



-35 vs. Rams (2017)

-34 vs. Giants (2010)

-30 vs. Raiders (2010)

-28 vs. Packers (2016)

-24 vs. Steelers (2011)



Seattle won the following game after 4 of these losses. Of course, NYG and OAK were back-to-back weeks. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) November 5, 2023

Otherwise, burn the tape.