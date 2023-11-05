Coming off a lopsided loss in Baltimore, the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to “get right” at home against the Washington Commanders in Week 10.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, that’s exactly what they should do.

Seattle opened as a 6-point favorite.

The moneyline is -245 for Seattle, +200 for Washington.

The Over/Under is 44.5 points.

__________

Week 9 results / current standings

Washington sealed their win in New England on Sunday by picking off a Mac Jones throw with 30 seconds to play. Win or lose, Washington would have been in third place in the NFC East, but 4-5 is better than 3-6.

Seattle, despite their Week 9 loss, is 5-3 and remains in first place in the NFC West*.

* Technically, they’re still the division-leading Seahawks, although they’re now tied with their Bay Area rivals, and are slotted behind said rivals in the official standings because of an inferior division record (1-1 vs. 2-0).

Initial look at the matchup

Looking at the Week 9 results, one might be inclined to think that the Commanders will stretch their lead in the all-time series to 5 games (Washington currently leads the series 13 games to 9).

A quarterback comparison would certainly support that position:

Geno Smith: 13 of 28 (46.4%) for 157 yards with 0 TDs, 1 INT, a QBR of 14.4, and a passer rating of 49.3

13 of 28 (46.4%) for 157 yards with 0 TDs, 1 INT, a QBR of 14.4, and a passer rating of 49.3 Sam Howell: 29 of 45 (64.4%) for 325 yards with 1 TD, 1 INT, and a quarterback rating of 84.0

How about a rushing comparison?

Seattle: 15 carries for 28 yards (1.9 average)

15 carries for 28 yards (1.9 average) Washington: 29 carries for 124 yards (4.3 average) with a TD

Fortunately, Seattle isn’t likely to look like the team that soiled the sheets in Baltimore when they take on the Commanders at Lumen Field.

To start with, the Seahawks are 3-1 at home - or, if you prefer, “undefeated since Week 2”.

On top of that, it’s not a 10am game (Seattle is 2-2 in the early slot this season, but 3-1 in games that started after 12pm).

There’s also the difference between the Ravens and the Commanders to consider:

OFFENSE

Baltimore is a top-10 team, averaging 369.0 yards and 26.6 points per game

Washington is middle of the pack, averaging 332.1 yards and 21.2 points per game

DEFENSE

Baltimore is No. 2 in yards allowed (262.6) and No. 1 in points allowed (13.8)

Washington is near the bottom of the league in yards allowed (368.9) and points allowed (27.2)

Last but not least, Geno Smith & Co. should be pretty . . . focused* . . . after the performance they had in Baltimore.

* I was going to use a much more colorful phrase to describe the offense’s performance but opted to keep it family-friendly.

Seattle’s “Tell the Truth Monday” is gonna be intense this week. Hopefully it, plus the Commanders’ visit next Sunday, rights the ship.

Go Hawks!