It was always going to be a tough task for any quarterback to go to Baltimore and toppled the Ravens’ No. 1 scoring defense. Geno Smith, unfortunately, continued to have major issues with ball security.

Smith threw an interception and had a critical strip-sack fumble that offset Seattle’s own fumble recovery. He certainly had a couple of passes that could’ve been intercepted, which has been almost a season-long trend. Unlike his previous three multi-turnover games, there weren’t (m)any positive plays for Geno to look back on. The end result was a 37-3 thumping and one of the worst losses of the Pete Carroll era,

With eight turnovers since the bye week, calls are growing among some fans for the Seahawks to bench Smith and play Drew Lock, but even in a blowout loss the Seahawks didn’t even bother to put in the second-string on offense for some reason.

So you’re probably eager to hear Pete Carroll’s viewpoint on this, considering a spate of turnovers was a major turning point in the “Let Russ Cook” campaign and also briefly got Matt Hasselbeck benched for Charlie Whitehurst. Carroll admits the turnovers are a problem, especially within the context of this loss...

Via ESPN:

“Yeah, I am concerned about that,” Carroll said of Smith’s turnover funk. “I’m concerned. The one on the fumble, that’s a pass-rush deal. The interception, he threw it up and the guy that’s been making the interceptions made another one. But that’s not the direction for us to be going in. Up until this game, it took us to first place, whatever the heck we’ve been doing. And we didn’t play like a first-place team today. With those kinds of turnovers, it’s really hard to win.”

...But Pete is still defending Geno.

“I don’t think this is about Geno at all ... I think this is about our football team did not answer the bell here,” Carroll said. “We couldn’t get it done. We came in here to slug it out and they did a better job than we did, all of us. When they’re rushing the passer, that’s not Geno. This is not a one-guy deal.”

If we’re talking about the Ravens game, then yeah it’s not necessarily all about Geno. Absolutely nothing about this offense functioned efficiently, and the flow of that game indicated Seattle was beaten before kickoff. But over the span of a month’s worth of turnovers? I suspect there will be disagreement among fans with Carroll on this matter.

There was great excitement entering the season that the Seahawks could be one of the league’s best offenses. We haven’t seen that materialize outside of Week 2 against the Detroit Lions and perhaps the 2nd half against the Carolina Panthers.