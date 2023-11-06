‘Monday Night Football’ picks and open thread: Chargers at Jets!

Monday Night Football is here to wrap up Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, and the New York Jets will do the honers by hosting the LA Chargers at MetLife Stadium. The Jets started the year with high hopes and a shiny new team leader in Aaron Rodgers, who of course has made minimal tangible impact on the team this season. Instead, Gang Green has turned to Zach Wilson, and they have managed to put together a three game winning streak and a 4-3 record, with a significant victory of the Philadelphia Eagles in recent memory. On the flip side, the Chargers are 3-4 and have only one victory over a team that currently has a winning record — the Minnesota Vikings — and that win came in Week 3 while the Vikings were still winless. But they are still 3.5-point favorites in this one, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

An argument could be made that LA is turning a corner on defense, as they are allowing just over 20 points per game over the last four weeks. Compare this to the three weeks prior, where they were allowing nearly 30 ppg and you can see a significant difference. Of course, the Jets are in another tier entirely when it comes to defense, as they rank among the league leaders in most categories. Still, both teams have been pretty adept at collecting takeaways, but the Chargers have been better at minimizing turnovers, as their +6 differential is among the best. But their offense has sputtered lately, and a Prime Time date with the ferocious Jets defense is not what they need to get back in contention in the AFC West.

Now, the over/under is interesting; the Chargers have only had one game this season where the total ended up under 40 points. The Jets, of course, have done so on four occasions, with only three of their games exceeding this total. I wouldn’t call New York the “hot” team in this one, but they are certainly entering this contest with more momentum than their opponents.

The pick: Under 40 points, Jets win straight up and cover the spread