Not much to argue about here. Both sides of the ball played horrid yesterday. The Seattle Seahawks now sit tied with the 49ers and leave behind an opportunity to gain a 1-game advantage. As has been the case after every ‘Hawks game this season (win or lose), questions about the team continue to evolve, swirl, and bound. Below are the links which if you so choose, will help answer some of these questions, guide yall, and maybe stabilize your frustrations and fears. Tough game, ‘nother one coming up soon. Let’s wipe away those tears and reload!

Seahawks News

This is what would make the Seahawks bench Geno Smith - Seaside Joe

Geno Smith's contract with Seahawks was basically designed to bench him if this one thing occurs and it just happened with another QB: 11/05/2023

Dave Boling: 'Tushy kicking' was a nice way to describe Ravens' rout of Seahawks - The Spokesman-Review

Probably being cautious not to draw any flags from FCC monitors, television commentator Tony Romo called Baltimore's 37-3 demolition of the Seattle Seahawks "an old-fashioned tushy kicking." Far too genteel for this rude battering, Tony. The Ravens' 37-3 victory needs tougher adjectives, if profanity must be avoided. There was plenty of time, as Baltimore piled up the points in the ...

What I’m thinking after the Ravens beatdown « Seahawks Draft Blog

The Seahawks are not a bad football team, despite what we saw in Baltimore on Sunday. They just aren’t a contender either.

Instant Reaction: Why were Seahawks decimated by Ravens 37-3? - Seattle Sports

The voices of Seattle Sports make sense of the Seattle Seahawks' disappointing 37-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Pete Carroll defends Geno Smith after Seahawks routed by Ravens - ESPN

After all the heat the Ravens' pass rush put on Geno Smith on Sunday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tried to take some of it off his struggling quarterback.

Seahawks On Wrong End Of ‘Really Hard, Long Day Against A Really Good Team’ In Week 9 Loss To Ravens - Seahawks.com

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and players react to Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Seahawks fail test miserably vs. Ravens: ‘We came out there and flatlined’ - The Athletic

After exploiting a soft schedule, the Seahawks got a wake-up call against the Ravens, creating doubt about whether they can really contend.

Seattle Seahawks Embarrassing Performance vs. Baltimore Ravens Puts Geno Smith, Offense On Hot Seat - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Falling flat against a top-tier opponent in more ways than one, Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks continued to struggle with turnovers and inefficiency in key situations, creating significant questions about the team's viability as a contender.

NFL Week 9 Game Recap: Baltimore Ravens 37, Seattle Seahawks 3 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Baltimore Ravens dominated the Seattle Seahawks, 37-3, at home to move to 7-2 on the year, dropping the Seahawks to 5-3.

NFC West News

How Much Talent do the 49ers Need on Offense? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how much talent the San Francisco 49ers need on offense.

How Arizona Cardinals Offense Set Historic Lows in Week 9 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals mustered just 58 total yards on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals shutout by Cleveland Browns in 6th straight loss - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals were held without a score in their loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season

Could this be the end of the Matthew Stafford era for the L.A. Rams? - Turf Show Times

If Matthew Stafford doesn’t play in the Rams next game, will he ever play for L.A. again?

Los Angeles Rams Notebook: Brett Rypien, Run Game Struggles Lead to Ugly Week 9 Loss - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams were woefully unsuccessful without veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday. What else went wrong in the Week 9 loss?

Around The NFL

Cowboys had touchdown, 2-point conversion wiped out against Eagles - Larry Brown Sports

The Dallas Cowboys had a touchdown and 2-point conversion wiped out against the Philadelphia Eagles in their loss.

NFL Winners and Losers: Maybe this is the season Lamar Jackson can make a playoff run - Yahoo Sports

Lamar Jackson has had a great career with one glaring issue.

Lamar Jackson: If we're playing like that, we don't need to hit a peak - NBC Sports

The Ravens got another dominating victory over a strong NFC opponent, running all over the Seahawks for a 37-3 win.

NFL 2023 Week 9: Biggest questions, risers and takeaways - ESPN

NFL Nation reporters react to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game. Here's what we learned from Week 9.

NFL Week 9 takeaways: Chiefs win despite quiet offense; is C.J. Stroud already a top-15 QB? - The Athletic

The Chiefs offense fizzled after a quick start, while the Dolphins have now lost six straight against teams with winning records.

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday's games - NFL.com

With Travis Kelce quieted, Patrick Mahomes leaned on other receivers to help the Chiefs bounce back against the Dolphins in Germany. Around the NFL breaks down what you need to know from Sunday's action.

NFL Week 9 grades: C.J. Stroud leads Texans to an 'A-,' Bengals earn a 'B+' for beating Bills on Sunday night - CBSSports.com

Here are the grades for every team that played in Week 9