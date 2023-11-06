The Seattle Seahawks’ time at the top of the NFC West lasted all of a week, as the Baltimore Ravens gave them a thorough 37-3 whipping at M&T Bank Stadium. If there’s any silver lining, it’s the fact that the NFC is as bad as advertised.

You likely have zero interest in the playoff picture because you think the Seahawks will crash out of the postseason entirely, or barely make it in and get smoked again, or acknowledge that it’s Week 9 and there’s still half the season to go. We’re still going to post the latest NFC playoff picture, which has the Seahawks as the No. 5 seed and going to New Orleans if the league randomly cut the season short today.

Division Leaders

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

2. Detroit Lions (6-2)

3. San Francisco 49ers (5-3, NFC West division tiebreaker*)

4. New Orleans Saints (5-4)

Wild Card

5. Seattle Seahawks (5-3, NFC West division tiebreaker*, 4-1 NFC)

6. Dallas Cowboys (5-3, 2-3 NFC)

7. Minnesota Vikings (5-4)

Out of the Playoffs

8. Washington Commanders (4-5, win over ATL)

9. Atlanta Falcons (4-5, loss to WAS)

10t+. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

10t+. Green Bay Packers (3-5)

12. Los Angeles Rams (3-6)

13. New York Giants (2-7, 2-3 NFC)

14. Chicago Bears (2-7, 1-4 NFC)

15. Carolina Panthers (1-7)

16. Arizona Cardinals (1-8)

Seattle’s remaining NFC opponents are the Cowboys, 49ers (2x), Rams, Cardinals, Eagles, and Commanders. Beating the Commanders would, in all likelihood, significantly boost Seattle’s hopes of a wild card, because it’s extremely difficult to see which of the non-playoff teams is capable of a furious late-season run. There is no chance any of the Giants, Bears, Panthers, or Cardinals is in the postseason hunt, and the Rams are on the ropes.

So it’s down to the Packers, Buccaneers, Falcons, and Commanders of teams 8-11.

The New York Times’ playoff machine has the Seahawks’ postseason odds at 76 percent, if that means anything to you.