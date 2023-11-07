Snap Reactions: Seahawks offense struggles as Jake Bobo stays on the sideline

The Seattle Seahawks took to the field at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday with an opportunity to extend their lead over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West division. However, the Baltimore Ravens were not interested in letting the Hawks do much of anything offensively, smothering the run game and consistently pressuring Geno Smith behind an offensive line that was the healthiest it has been since the season opener.

The result was, as fans know, a 37-3 drubbing that ranks as one of the biggest defeats of the Pete Carroll era in Seattle. In the process of dropping the game to the Ravens, the Seahawks went away from the tight end heavy formations they had used earlier in the season, and played DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on more than 80% of the offensive snaps. The playing time for those three came at the expense of Jake Bobo, whose nine offensive snaps represented a season low. In addition, 2021 second round pick Dee Eskridge, who was selected just ahead of Creed Humphrey, failed to log a single snap of playing time with the offense, and saw no playing time outside of 14 special teams snaps.

#Seahawks vs Ravens - Week 9 L pic.twitter.com/uFlipPjSqI — NFL Snap Counts (@NFLPlayerSnaps) November 6, 2023

On the defensive side, necomers Leonard Williams and Frank Clark played 41 and 38 snaps, respectively, while depth players Jon Rhattigan (11) and Nick Bellore (8) set season highs for playing time during garbage time in the fourth quarter.

It was an ugly game on both sides of the ball, and now it’s on to the Washington Commanders in Week 10.