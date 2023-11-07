It’s another Tuesday in the world. We here at Field Gulls hopes that this edition of the links finds you well. Below you will find several interesting articles on the current state of our favourite American Football team, the Seattle Seahawks. Amongst the questions asked of our squad, what is the identity of the offense? Where is it headed? What can Geno Smith and Shane Waldron do to get on the same page? What say ye on the matter? Speak up, in the comments. And remember, all is not lost; we are still tied for 1st place. Let’s go.

#np fiifii by onoe caponoe

Seahawks News

5 lies about the Seattle Seahawks - Seaside Joe

Tell A Lie Monday, Will Seahawks honor Geno Smith's contract? Seaside Joe 1709

Seattle Seahawks not convincing anyone they are contenders - Deadspin

The Seahawks continue to demonstrate why no one takes them seriously as an elite contender

A detailed look at the cap situation in Seattle « Seahawks Draft Blog

A few people engaged me on X this week to suggest it wouldn’t be much of a problem to create cap space to extend Leonard Williams. A cheap cut here or a restructure here should get it done.

The Morning After: Should Seahawks fans hit panic button? - Seattle Sports

Stacy Rost breaks down the 37-3 Seattle Seahawks loss to Baltimore, including a look at two areas where fans may want to hit the panic button.

Seahawks' Carroll 'not dwelling' on loss: 'We gotta turn the page' - Seattle Sports

"We're gonna fix the stuff we need to fix, but we'll be moving towards the next ballgame," Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said.

Numbers of Note From The Seahawks At Ravens - Seahawks.com

Twelve numbers that help tell the story of Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Dugar: The Seahawks don’t know who they are offensively, and the clock is ticking - The Athletic

Seattle's offense followed the same script for weeks, and it all fell apart Sunday. The unit must find its identity before it's too late.

Seattle Seahawks' Run Defense Regression: Legitimate Concern Or Blip On Map? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

For most of the first half of the 2023 season, the Seattle Seahawks have been stingy defending the run. But even before demolished by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Pete Carroll's defense had started to show cracks in the previous couple games, creating a major question mark with nine games left to play.

NFC West News

49ers news: 3 ways the Niners need to improve after the bye week - Niners Nation

Where do the San Francisco 49ers need to improve after the bye to get back on track?

Is Brock Purdy the 49ers Franchise Quarterback? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether Brock Purdy is the San Francisco 49ers franchise quarterback.

Arizona Cardinals Reveal Plan for Kyler Murray - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals will activate Kyler Murray on Wednesday, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Red Rain Podcast: CLE 27 ARI 0 —- Will Gannon Deliver on Kyler? - Revenge of the Birds

How does this fact/stat reflect your feelings about the Cardinals’ historically poor offense durning their 27-0 loss to the Browns, while minutes later, Josh Dobbs pulls off one of the most...

Rams-Packers Takeaways: Sean McVay and Backup QB situation dooms LA. - Turf Show Times

Rams lost 20-3 to the Packers, likely ending their playoff hopes

Will Los Angeles Rams Begin NFL Draft Search for Matthew Stafford's Replacement? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After Matthew Stafford missed Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers due to another, the Los Angeles Rams could begin their search for his future replacement.

Around The NFL

Bill Belichick answers questions about his job security for rest of season - Larry Brown Sports

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked if he has been given assurances that he will not be fired during the season

As Eagles eye return trip to Super Bowl, past 30 years of NFL history suggest they’re in just the right place - Yahoo Sports

Each vulnerability offers a reminder of how much better the Eagles can still become.

Micah Parsons: Cowboys played well enough to beat Eagles, we have more confidence now - NBC Sports

Losing to the Eagles on Sunday did not shake the Cowboys' confidence, linebacker Micah Parsons says.

Ranking NFL MVP candidates, awards picks through Week 9 of 2023 - ESPN

Let's stack candidates for the NFL's six major awards through nine weeks of football, led by a wide-open MVP race.

Scott Van Pelt's One Big Thing - Vikings, Texans entertain in Week 9 - ESPN

Last-second wins from the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans plus pre-bye week dominance from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have Scott Van Pelt's attention after an NFL Sunday for the books.

Neil Reynolds' Wraps Week 9 - NFL.com

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds recaps Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season

Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 9 games - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL Coach of the Year, MVP candidates and biggest surprises at midseason: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

Plus, will the Vikings and Raiders build on their surprising Sundays, and what will the Giants and Seahawks do to get things turned around?

NFL Week 9 overreactions, reality checks: Eagles NFC East champs? Dolphins, Cowboys not elite? - CBSSports.com

It's time to determine which Week 9 takeaways are overreactions and which are reality

NFL Week 9 Highlights: Notable grades from Sunday's games | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes were among the standouts from Week 9 NFL action on Sunday.