There weren’t exactly many highlights for the Seattle Seahawks in their 37-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but one of them was this forced fumble by cornerback Tre Brown on Odell Beckham Jr.

Brown has a pair of interceptions and forced fumbles, good for a team-high four turnovers created. His breakthrough moment occurred against the Detroit Lions, when he sacked Jared Goff for Seattle’s first sack of the entire season, then followed that up with a pick-6 to put Seattle up by 10.

Tre Brown with the sack and pick 6 was beautiful.



pic.twitter.com/qO2NGxSrr5 — Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) September 18, 2023

Earlier in that game he forced a fumble on Amon-Ra St. Brown as the 1st half expired, making up for getting beaten deep by stripping St. Brown before he could have a shot at scoring a touchdown. Tre was playing in Riq Woolen’s spot after Woolen left with an injury.

Arguably his most impressive play as a Seahawk was this terrific interception on a deep shot by Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase, who’s normally “always open” but looked extremely unopen on this occasion.

Tight coverage, turn your head around, locate ball, pick ball. Textbook cornerback play.

...Or maybe his most impressive play was actually giving the Seahawks a chance to win at the end of regulation by breaking up this pass to Tee Higgins, who was flagged for OPI but still couldn’t reel it in.

Clinic rep by Seahawks' CB Tre Brown



WR pushes chest- Swipe the hand down



Once WR puts his hands up to get the ball (& shows his chest)- Punch up & out through his hands



Rake with the opposite hand to ensure you disrupt the catch point or take another shot at the ball#ArtofX pic.twitter.com/koxQM0vKko — Cody Alexander (@The_Coach_A) October 16, 2023

“Big Play” Tre hasn’t just been a splash play and then nothing else of note. Since the bye week, Brown has allowed just 6 completions on 12 targets for 72 yards and an interception. If you want to ding him for anything, it’s the 5 penalties he’s committed, which hardly makes him unique on this penalty-prone squad.

Keep in mind that Brown looked the part of a starting corner in his rookie season back in 2021. With Tre Flowers gone and Sidney Jones injured, Brown assumed a starting role and allowed just 8 catches (on 17 targets) for 75 yards before suffering a season-ending knee injury. The severity of his injury essentially kept him out of for most of 2022, and by the time he was placed on the active roster he was primarily on special teams.

Entering his third season, Brown was competing for the left cornerback spot occupied by Mike Jackson, and while preseason performances are only part of the story during training camp battles, it was clear that Brown had the edge. Outside of one blown coverage against the Los Angeles Rams (and the emergence of Puka Nacua), Brown has essentially been D.J. Reed’s replacement without costing the Seahawks $11 million a year.

Other than a Week 3 concussion against the Carolina Panthers, Brown has been healthy, dependable, and given the context of the Lions game he’s shown his versatility to play on either side of the formation. When you factor in the play of rookie Devon Witherspoon and then just generally hope Riq Woolen can bounce back from his inconsistent form in his second season, the Seahawks have a trio of talented corners on rookie contracts through at least the 2024 season (when Brown’s deal is up).