Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 113: Brock Huard

We were super excited to get Brock’s perspective and we weren’t disappointed. Huard helps make sense of Seattle’s one-sided loss to the Ravens. They break down what went wrong (4:45), whether Geno Smith can turn his recent play around (14:08), the issues with the Seahawks defense (21:49), and more. Plus, they look ahead to this week’s game against the Commanders (27:32) and what Seattle’s season outlook is after the loss (37:31).

