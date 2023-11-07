The Los Angeles Rams are on a bye this week, but when they return to action, it’ll be a home game against the Seattle Seahawks. If Matthew Stafford’s thumb is still a problem, then the Rams have a new quarterback on the roster to serve as his replacement.

Former Philadelphia Eagles starter Carson Wentz has signed with Sean McVay’s team, and will be Stafford’s backup moving forward.

Stafford missed last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers with an injury to his right thumb. Brett Rypien played in Stafford’s absence, putting up 3 points, 2 turnovers, and failing to clear 200 yards of total offense. Obviously we know nothing about that type of stat-line in recent days. Apparently that outing against what was a 2-5 Packers squad was more than enough evidence to not move forward with him as Plan B. McVay is a great offensive mind but not necessarily a miracle worker.

Wentz has been out of the league since he essentially plunged the Washington Commanders straight out of a playoff spot. His best year was with the Eagles back in 2017, when he was considered an MVP candidate before tearing his ACL. Nick Foles took over for him and you know the rest of the story. Wentz was with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, similarly plunging the Colts out of a near guaranteed playoff berth with a disastrous Week 18 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and then he only played in seven games for the Commanders in 2022.

It’s expected that Stafford has a really good shot to start against the Seahawks, so this might be moot anyway. But if that doesn’t materialize, then Seattle will have a chance to beat Carson Wentz for a seventh consecutive time.