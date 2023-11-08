Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s time for another Seahawks Reacts survey! Something tells me the fan confidence poll is going to head southward for a bit after last week’s drubbing at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Hopefully people haven’t fallen off the deep end and plunge the line graph below 50 percent.

The next question is the score margin for the Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders game at Lumen Field. A whole lot of you backed a Seahawks road win in Baltimore, arguably the NFL’s best team. Has that performance made you concerned about dropping one against the other team from the DMV region?

Lastly, there’s the offense. Oh, it’s offensive. Only twice have the Seahawks scored offensive touchdowns in both halves, and Geno Smith has eight turnovers since the bye week. The offensive line has been a revolving door in terms of different starters, which has certainly impacted Geno’s performance to a degree, as well as what Shane Waldron probably wants to do as offensive coordinator. Even still, Waldron pretty much abandoned play-action for no reason against the Ravens, which made no sense while the game was still within reach. That doesn’t seem like putting your QB and OL in a position to succeed. Then there’s Pete Carroll, who’s the head coach and therefore oversees everything. We have had this convo about offensive lulls practically every year with him as HC, even for offenses better than this one.

Who’s to blame the most for the sputtering offense? Geno, Waldron, Pete, the OL (injuries, not necessarily bad players or bad play), or all of the above? Vote below!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/6HA80Y/">Please take our survey</a>

Check back on Saturday for the full results!