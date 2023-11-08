The Seattle Seahawks have designated second-year wide receiver Dareke Young for a return to practice, giving him a 21-day window to participate in practice without counting towards the active roster limit.

Young has missed the entire season with an abductor injury, which ultimately required surgery. Last season he played primarily on special teams, but did see his snaps increase on offense following Marquise Goodwin’s season-ending injury. Young caught 2 passes for 24 yards in the season finale against the Los Angeles Rams, and even lined up at fullback on occasion.

Seattle currently has five wide receivers on the active roster: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, and Dee Eskridge. Assuming no injuries over the next three weeks, either they’ll roster six or someone’s going to be let go. And by someone I mean Eskridge.

In other roster news, defensive tackle Austin Faoliu was on the 53-man active roster for the first time, having spent training camp and preseason on PUP. Linebacker Drake Thomas, who injured his knee in the 4th quarter against the Baltimore Ravens, was placed on IR.

...But Faoliu’s stay was short-lived. He was waived from the active roster, but could be on the practice squad considering they let go of Tyjon Lindsey.

We’re still awaiting Kenny McIntosh’s place on the active roster, as he’s been a full practice participant and the rookie running back is ready to make his debut. DeeJay Dallas injured his shoulder last weekend and while Pete Carroll didn’t indicate it was serious, any potential multi-game absence could make him an IR candidate. Otherwise, Seattle has a roster spot open with Thomas gone so it’s as simple as just promoting Kenny now.

Lastly, right tackle Abe Lucas not being designated for return means we’ll wait until next week so see if he’ll be back on the practice field.