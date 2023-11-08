We’ve got a lengthy injury report to kick off the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 10 preparation for the Washington Commanders.

DeeJay Dallas, Derick Hall, and Drake Thomas were the three Seahawks who left the loss to the Baltimore Ravens with injury, and this week sees a mixed bag for practice. Dallas’ shoulder injury resulted in him taking Wednesday off, whereas Hall was a full participant with his own shoulder injury. Thomas was placed on IR so he’s not back any time soon.

Seven Seahawks sat out practice, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker, and Jarran Reed. In Reed’s case, he has what is termed as a “tooth” injury. I can sympathize, Jarran. Colby Parkinson, Jordyn Brooks, and Jamal Adams were the other DNPs, but at this point we know Adams is getting resting/veteran days.

Tyler Lockett, Charles Cross, Dareke Young (who’s return to practice doesn’t mean he’s back on the active roster), Anthony Bradford, and Tre Brown were all listed as limited participants. Noah Fant, Hall, and Kenny McIntosh are the full participants, and we may very well see McIntosh make his Seahawks debut this weekend.